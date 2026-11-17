The federal government has given domestic airlines until December 31, 2026, to integrate the new V-Pass passenger verification system.

From January 1, 2027, airlines that fail to comply will not be allowed to board passengers.

The system will link passengers' NIN details with flight records to prevent identity fraud and improve airport security.

The federal government has given domestic airlines until December 31, 2026, to integrate a new passenger verification system designed to tackle identity fraud and strengthen security at Nigerian airports.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the deadline on Monday during the unveiling of the biometric-based V-Pass system at the General Aviation Terminal One (GAT 1) of the Lagos airport.

FG Announces New Airport Rules, Gives Airlines December Deadline to Meet New Requirements

Source: Twitter

According to a statement by Tunde Moshood, the minister's special adviser on media and communications, airlines that fail to comply will not be allowed to board passengers from January 1, 2027.

Keyamo said the platform would improve passenger identification by linking travellers' National Identification Numbers (NIN) with their flight records.

What passengers must do under new system

Under the arrangement, passengers will be required to provide their NIN details for biometric verification, allowing their identities to be matched with their flight bookings before they gain access to departure lounges or board aircraft.

Airlines will also have to integrate their operations with the platform to ensure passengers are properly verified before boarding.

Keyamo said the system would eliminate touting, ticket racketeering and the use of fraudulent identities while providing accurate passenger manifests for airlines and security agencies.

He described the initiative as a major step in the government's efforts to use technology to address longstanding security and operational challenges in Nigeria's aviation industry.

Lagos, Abuja to lead implementation

The minister disclosed that the initiative had received approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and would be implemented through a private-sector partnership.

Lagos and Abuja will serve as the initial deployment centres before the system is extended to other domestic airports across the country.

Addressing concerns about the financial implications for travellers, Keyamo assured Nigerians that the additional cost would be minimal.

He maintained that V-Pass would make domestic air travel safer and improve the efficiency of passenger processing.

Also speaking at the unveiling, Jobson Ewalefoh, director-general of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), said the project had completed the necessary regulatory and institutional processes.

FG Announces New Airport Rules, Gives Airlines December Deadline to Meet New Requirements

Source: Twitter

He added that it had secured FEC approval and clearance from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The event was attended by Olubunmi Kuku, managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), alongside other senior officials, including Bridget Iwinose Gold, director of legal services; Mahmood Abdullahi, director of operations; and Henry Agbebire, director of public affairs and consumer protection.

Source: Legit.ng