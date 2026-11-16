UAE Blue Residency: 20 Requirements 5 Categories of Foreigners Must Meet for 10-Year Visa
- The UAE has outlined five categories of foreigners who can qualify for its 10-year Blue Residency, each with a distinct set of requirements
- Applicants range from environmental influencers and scientists to investors, inventors, and elite specialists working in environmental organisations
- The Blue Residency programme sets financial thresholds, academic qualifications, and official nominations as key conditions for eligibility
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The UAE has published a detailed breakdown of five categories of foreigners eligible to apply for its 10-year Blue Residency, listing 20 requirements applicants must meet to qualify.
The Blue Residency is a long-term visa specifically tied to environmental contribution and sustainability, targeting individuals who have made a measurable impact in areas ranging from green investment to scientific research. It is administered by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.
Who can apply: What they must show
The five eligible categories each carry their own conditions.
Environmental and Sustainability Influencers must provide:
1. Proof of membership in recognised environmental initiatives
2. Official letters, certificates, and other supporting documents
3. Recommendation letters and recognition certificates
4. Accreditation proof, awards, or financial support of at least AED 1 million
Scientists and Researchers are required to present:
5. A nomination from the UAE Council of Scientists
6. A Master's or PhD in an environmental or energy-related field from an internationally ranked university
7. Scientific performance indicators such as an FWCI score or h-index
8. Scopus reports or comparable research evidence
Investors and Entrepreneurs must demonstrate:
9. Investment in high-value environmental projects
10. Capital of at least AED 2 million (N732,678,072), fully owned
11. Registration under the UAE's SMEs category
12. Annual revenues of at least AED 1 million
13. Approval from the relevant regulatory authorities
Inventors and Innovators are expected to submit:
14. A patent registered in the environmental field
15. Evidence of the invention's added value to the sector
16. A recommendation from a relevant authority
Elite Specialists in Environmental Organisations must provide:
17. A nomination from a relevant authority
18. Proof of a leadership or specialised position held
19. A minimum of a Bachelor's degree
20. Nomination letters from their current employer
UAE: Why the Blue residency matters
The Blue Residency sits apart from the UAE's broader Golden Visa programme by focusing exclusively on individuals whose work directly supports environmental goals. While the Golden Visa covers a wider range of professionals and investors, the Blue Residency is the country's clearest signal yet that it intends to anchor long-term residency incentives to climate and sustainability credentials.
For African professionals, researchers, and entrepreneurs working in the environmental space, the programme offers a concrete pathway to long-term residency in the UAE, provided they meet the documentation and financial benchmarks for their category.
Full eligibility details and application requirements are available on the UAE Blue Residency official page.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE named 10 requirements for three categories of foreigners must meet to obtain a 5-year Green residency.
UAE 10-year Golden visa: Occupations that qualify
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the UAE announced the occupations and requirements for professionals seeking Abu Dhabi’s 10-year Golden Visa.
The visa offers long-term UAE residency without an employer-sponsored permit. Do you meet the salary, education and job requirements?
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng