The UAE has outlined five categories of foreigners who can qualify for its 10-year Blue Residency, each with a distinct set of requirements

Applicants range from environmental influencers and scientists to investors, inventors, and elite specialists working in environmental organisations

The Blue Residency programme sets financial thresholds, academic qualifications, and official nominations as key conditions for eligibility

The UAE has published a detailed breakdown of five categories of foreigners eligible to apply for its 10-year Blue Residency, listing 20 requirements applicants must meet to qualify.

The Blue Residency is a long-term visa specifically tied to environmental contribution and sustainability, targeting individuals who have made a measurable impact in areas ranging from green investment to scientific research. It is administered by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

The UAE mentions the requirements for its Blue residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who can apply: What they must show

The five eligible categories each carry their own conditions.

Environmental and Sustainability Influencers must provide:

1. Proof of membership in recognised environmental initiatives

2. Official letters, certificates, and other supporting documents

3. Recommendation letters and recognition certificates

4. Accreditation proof, awards, or financial support of at least AED 1 million

Scientists and Researchers are required to present:

5. A nomination from the UAE Council of Scientists

6. A Master's or PhD in an environmental or energy-related field from an internationally ranked university

7. Scientific performance indicators such as an FWCI score or h-index

8. Scopus reports or comparable research evidence

Investors and Entrepreneurs must demonstrate:

9. Investment in high-value environmental projects

10. Capital of at least AED 2 million (N732,678,072), fully owned

11. Registration under the UAE's SMEs category

12. Annual revenues of at least AED 1 million

13. Approval from the relevant regulatory authorities

Inventors and Innovators are expected to submit:

14. A patent registered in the environmental field

15. Evidence of the invention's added value to the sector

16. A recommendation from a relevant authority

Elite Specialists in Environmental Organisations must provide:

17. A nomination from a relevant authority

18. Proof of a leadership or specialised position held

19. A minimum of a Bachelor's degree

20. Nomination letters from their current employer

UAE: Why the Blue residency matters

The Blue Residency sits apart from the UAE's broader Golden Visa programme by focusing exclusively on individuals whose work directly supports environmental goals. While the Golden Visa covers a wider range of professionals and investors, the Blue Residency is the country's clearest signal yet that it intends to anchor long-term residency incentives to climate and sustainability credentials.

For African professionals, researchers, and entrepreneurs working in the environmental space, the programme offers a concrete pathway to long-term residency in the UAE, provided they meet the documentation and financial benchmarks for their category.

Full eligibility details and application requirements are available on the UAE Blue Residency official page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE named 10 requirements for three categories of foreigners must meet to obtain a 5-year Green residency.

UAE 10-year Golden visa: Occupations that qualify

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the UAE announced the occupations and requirements for professionals seeking Abu Dhabi’s 10-year Golden Visa.

The visa offers long-term UAE residency without an employer-sponsored permit. Do you meet the salary, education and job requirements?

Source: Legit.ng