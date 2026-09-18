Sweden's migration rules have outlined three distinct categories of foreigners who can move to the country to start a business or work

EU/EEA citizens who meet residency requirements through work, study, or sufficient funds do not need a permit to live in Sweden

Swiss citizens and long-term EU residents face different conditions, including a three-month threshold that triggers a permit requirement

Sweden has outlined clear immigration pathways for three categories of foreigners who wish to relocate to the country for work, entrepreneurship, or study, according to information published by the Swedish Migration Agency.

The guidance, which applies to citizens of the European Union, the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and those holding long-term resident status in another EU country, details the conditions under which each group can legally live and work in Sweden.

Sweden shares how foreigners can start a business in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Starting a business in Sweden

1. For nationals of EU and EEA countries, the rules are the most straightforward. Any EU or EEA citizen who can demonstrate right of residence through employment, running their own company, pursuing studies, or proving they have enough funds to support themselves is entitled to live in Sweden without applying for a residence permit. The right of residence, once established, removes the need for additional paperwork.

2. The conditions differ for Swiss nationals and for people holding long-term resident status in another EU country. Both groups are permitted to relocate to Sweden for work, study, or to operate on their own finances, but a specific deadline applies. Anyone from either category who intends to remain in Sweden for more than three months must submit an application for a residence permit.

3. Swiss citizens must apply specifically under the permit category designed for Swiss nationals, while those holding long-term resident status from another EU country must apply through the long-term residents pathway.

The distinctions are significant for anyone planning a move to Sweden with the intention of setting up a business. An EU or EEA citizen with the right of residence can begin operating without any permit, whereas a Swiss national or long-term EU resident must initiate a formal application before their three-month window closes.

Full details of all three pathways are available directly on the Swedish Migration Agency's official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Sweden announced six conditions foreigners must meet to get a job-seeker residence permit in the country.

Opportunity Card: Germany publishes 2 categories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced the Opportunity Card and two categories of foreigners who can apply without meeting the six-point requirement. The residence permit allows eligible non-EU nationals to enter Germany for up to one year to search for work or pursue recognition of their qualifications.

For many skilled workers, the exemption could offer a clearer route to relocate without competing under the standard points system. Those who secure a qualified job may also apply for a follow-up Opportunity Card or another residence permit to continue working legally in Germany.

Source: Legit.ng