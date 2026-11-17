The Fountain of Life Church said reports of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's removal as Senior Pastor do not reflect a valid decision of its Board of Trustees

The church said the announcement came from a group calling itself 'Concerned Members of the Board' who it claims have been acting outside the church's constitution

Odukoya was unanimously approved as Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees in September 2023, the church said

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Ilupeju, Lagos State - The Fountain of Life Church has rejected claims that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has been removed as its Senior Pastor, describing the announcement as constitutionally invalid.

Legit.ng reports that the Fountain of Life Church board of trustees stripped Jimmy Odukoya of his senior pastor title.

Fountain of Life Church accuses a faction calling itself Concerned Members of the Board of acting outside its constitution. Photo credit: Jimmy Odukoya

Source: Instagram

The church said the purported removal did not come from the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

This was contained in a statement issued by the church Instagram handle thefountainoflifechurch on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

According to the statememt, it traced the announcement to a faction calling itself "Concerned Members of the Board," which it accused of acting outside the church's constitutional framework.

Trustees asked to resign

The church said the matter had been building for some time. As far back as March 14, 2026, the trustees behind the announcement were formally asked to resign from the Board over what the church described as repeated violations of its constitution and founding principles.

The church said that communication was delivered to and acknowledged by those trustees, and that one of them subsequently resigned.

The remaining individuals, however, did not step down. According to the church, they have instead continued to take actions that purport to bind the church without following its governing constitution.

"No individual or group of individuals can substitute their preferences for the express provisions of that Constitution," the church said.

Odukoya's appointment stands

The church was clear that Odukoya remains in office. His appointment as Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees was unanimously approved by the Board in September 2023, and the church said no constitutionally valid decision removing him from either role has been established.

The church urged its members, the media, and the general public to distinguish between statements made by the breakaway group and positions that carry the authority of the church under its constitution.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarries, introduces new wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarried and brought his new wife before his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

The cleric had teased fans days earlier with a cryptic photo of two ring-adorned hands, hinting at a new beginning.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church officiated the blessing of the marriage in the US.

Source: Legit.ng