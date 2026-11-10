Full List: 39 Jobs Foreigners Are Prohibited From Doing in Thailand
- Thailand's government published a full list of 39 occupations that foreign nationals are prohibited from taking up in the country
- The restrictions span multiple sectors, including construction, agriculture, beauty services, legal work, and traditional Thai craftsmanship
- The rules stem from a Royal Decree issued in B.E. 2522, with limited exceptions granted for specialised roles requiring expert knowledge
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Thailand has drawn a firm line on the kinds of work foreign nationals can take up within its borders, publishing a comprehensive list of 39 restricted occupations that covers everything from street vending to civil engineering.
The Thai government laid out these prohibitions in a list attached to the Royal Decree issued in B.E. 2522, with the rules also providing narrow exceptions for specialised roles that require particular expertise.
Thailand lists prohibited jobs
The restrictions reach across a wide range of industries, touching sectors as varied as transport, accounting, law, construction, agriculture, tourism and traditional Thai craftsmanship.
While some exceptions exist, such as allowing international aircraft pilots in what would otherwise be a banned driving category, the general thrust of the decree is to reserve a broad set of roles for Thai nationals.
39 jobs foreigners cannot do in Thailand
The 39 prohibited occupations, as outlined in the Royal Decree, are:
1. General labour
2. Agriculture and fishing (excluding specialised or supervisory roles)
3. Construction work, including bricklaying and carpentry
4. Wood carving
5. Driving motor vehicles or transport carriers (pilots of international aircraft are exempt)
6. Working as shop attendants
7. Auction services
8. Accounting and auditing services (internal auditing on certain occasions is permitted)
9. Cutting or polishing precious stones, including diamonds
10. Hair and beauty services
11. Hand weaving
12. Making mats and household items from reeds, rattan, hemp, straw or bamboo
13. Handmade mulberry paper production
14. Lacquerware production
15. Manufacturing traditional Thai musical instruments
16. Nielloware production
17. Jewellery making, including gold, silver and pink gold ornaments
18. Bronze ware production
19. Making traditional Thai dolls
20. Producing mattresses, quilts and blankets
21. Manufacturing alms bowls used by Buddhist monks
22. Handmade silk production
23. Making Buddha images and statues
24. Knife manufacturing
25. Producing paper or cloth umbrellas
26. Shoemaking
27. Hat making
28. Brokerage and agency services (international trade is exempt)
29. Civil engineering, including design, planning and construction supervision (certain specialised work is exempt)
30. Architecture, including building designs, cost estimates and related professional advice
31. Dressmaking and sewing clothes
32. Pottery and ceramic production
33. Handmade cigarette rolling
34. Tour guiding and operating sightseeing tours
35. Street vending
36. Thai-language typesetting
37. Handmade silk reeling and twisting
38. Clerical and secretarial work
39. Providing legal services or handling lawsuits
Singapore: activities foreigners can do without permit
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Singapore had identified 11 work-related activities that foreign visitors are allowed to carry out without applying for a work pass.
The permitted activities include covering news events, taking part in sports competitions, working on entertainment and film projects, providing arbitration services, displaying products at exhibitions, installing and repairing equipment, and organising seminars and conferences.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng