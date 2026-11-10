Thailand's government published a full list of 39 occupations that foreign nationals are prohibited from taking up in the country

The restrictions span multiple sectors, including construction, agriculture, beauty services, legal work, and traditional Thai craftsmanship

The rules stem from a Royal Decree issued in B.E. 2522, with limited exceptions granted for specialised roles requiring expert knowledge

Thailand has drawn a firm line on the kinds of work foreign nationals can take up within its borders, publishing a comprehensive list of 39 restricted occupations that covers everything from street vending to civil engineering.

The Thai government laid out these prohibitions in a list attached to the Royal Decree issued in B.E. 2522, with the rules also providing narrow exceptions for specialised roles that require particular expertise.

Thailand publishes list of 39 restricted jobs for foreign workers. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Daniel de la Hoz

Source: Getty Images

Thailand lists prohibited jobs

The restrictions reach across a wide range of industries, touching sectors as varied as transport, accounting, law, construction, agriculture, tourism and traditional Thai craftsmanship.

While some exceptions exist, such as allowing international aircraft pilots in what would otherwise be a banned driving category, the general thrust of the decree is to reserve a broad set of roles for Thai nationals.

39 jobs foreigners cannot do in Thailand

The 39 prohibited occupations, as outlined in the Royal Decree, are:

1. General labour

2. Agriculture and fishing (excluding specialised or supervisory roles)

3. Construction work, including bricklaying and carpentry

4. Wood carving

5. Driving motor vehicles or transport carriers (pilots of international aircraft are exempt)

6. Working as shop attendants

7. Auction services

8. Accounting and auditing services (internal auditing on certain occasions is permitted)

9. Cutting or polishing precious stones, including diamonds

10. Hair and beauty services

11. Hand weaving

12. Making mats and household items from reeds, rattan, hemp, straw or bamboo

13. Handmade mulberry paper production

14. Lacquerware production

15. Manufacturing traditional Thai musical instruments

16. Nielloware production

17. Jewellery making, including gold, silver and pink gold ornaments

18. Bronze ware production

19. Making traditional Thai dolls

20. Producing mattresses, quilts and blankets

21. Manufacturing alms bowls used by Buddhist monks

22. Handmade silk production

23. Making Buddha images and statues

24. Knife manufacturing

25. Producing paper or cloth umbrellas

26. Shoemaking

27. Hat making

28. Brokerage and agency services (international trade is exempt)

29. Civil engineering, including design, planning and construction supervision (certain specialised work is exempt)

30. Architecture, including building designs, cost estimates and related professional advice

31. Dressmaking and sewing clothes

32. Pottery and ceramic production

33. Handmade cigarette rolling

34. Tour guiding and operating sightseeing tours

35. Street vending

36. Thai-language typesetting

37. Handmade silk reeling and twisting

38. Clerical and secretarial work

39. Providing legal services or handling lawsuits

Singapore: activities foreigners can do without permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Singapore had identified 11 work-related activities that foreign visitors are allowed to carry out without applying for a work pass.

The permitted activities include covering news events, taking part in sports competitions, working on entertainment and film projects, providing arbitration services, displaying products at exhibitions, installing and repairing equipment, and organising seminars and conferences.

Source: Legit.ng