Tems has secured four nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards, making her the leading Nigerian artist among the nominees announced so far

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Ayra Starr have also earned nominations, giving Nigerian music a strong presence across several global categories

Asake and Ayra Starr each bagged two nominations, while Wizkid earned recognition for his collaboration with Asake on Jogodo

Nigerian music continues to make its mark on the global stage as six of the country's biggest artists secure nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Tems, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Ayra Starr are among the Nigerian stars recognised in the nominations announced so far.

However, one name stands out from the impressive list, and it is none other than Tems.

Tems, Wizkid, and Ayra Starr earn nominations for the 2027 Grammys. Photos: @ayrastarr/@temsbaby/@wizkidayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tems leads Nigerian artists with four nominations

The singer has earned four nominations across different categories, making her the most nominated Nigerian artist among the six stars.

This was made known in the nominee list announced on Monday, November 16.

Her nominations include Best R&B Solo Performance and Best R&B Song for What You Need.

She also received recognition in the Best African Music Performance category for Big Daddy and Best Global Music Album for Love Is A Kingdom.

Tems' impressive outing puts her ahead of her Nigerian colleagues as anticipation builds for the awards ceremony.

Asake, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, others make the list

Asake and Ayra Starr have also secured two nominations each.

Asake earned two nominations in the Best African Music Performance category for his solo song Gratitude and Jogodo, his collaboration with Wizkid.

Ayra Starr received nominations for Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?), featuring Angélique Kidjo, and her album Starrgirl.

Meanwhile, Wizkid earned recognition for Jogodo; Davido was nominated for Oriadé, while Burna Boy secured a nomination for Dai Dai, his collaboration with Shakira.

The 69th Grammy Awards will be held on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Read the X post announcing Tems' nominations here:

Tems is a one-time Grammy winner after her win in 2024. Photo: @temsbaby/IG.

Source: Getty Images

Man shares observation about Tems

Legit.ng earlier reported that a recent encounter between a young man and Nigerian singer Tems drew the attention of netizens.

The video, which made the rounds on social media, showed the moment the Grammy Award-winning singer walked by the young man and his friend while they were on a casual date.

Source: Legit.ng