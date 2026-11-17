Benin won both matches against the Central African Republic to move to the top of their 2027 AFCON qualifying group

Nigerian-born Ede Oloko scored the decisive late goal that sealed Benin's double-header victory over CAR

Rohr's success with Benin sparked debate among Nigerians over how the former Super Eagles coach lost his job

Gernot Rohr has put Benin Republic on the verge of a second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with the Cheetahs needing just one more win from their final two Group matches to secure their place at the 2027 tournament.

Benin completed a double-header sweep against the Central African Republic in the latest round of AFCON qualifiers, with Nigerian-born Ede Oloko scoring a late winner to seal the second victory.

Gernot Rohr leads Benin close to AFCON 2027 qualification. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

CAF confirmed the results pushed Benin up the group standings with one round of matches remaining, scheduled for the March 2027 international break.

The 73-year-old German coach already has a track record of wrapping up qualification before the final matchday, and he is on course to repeat that feat with Benin.

It would mark a remarkable achievement given Rohr's history with the continent. He had a spell of five years and four months as Super Eagles head coach, the longest tenure of any Nigeria manager to date, as noted by BBC.

The Super Eagles remain in contention for a place at the 2027 AFCON, but a defeat to Guinea-Bissau in a recent qualifier has complicated their path, meaning they may need a result on the final matchday to confirm their spot.

Nigerians react to Rohr's success

The news of Rohr's progress with Benin prompted a wave of responses from Nigerian football fans online, many of whom questioned the decision to end his reign with the Super Eagles.

@AbiolaAbdul wrote:

"Gernot Rohr! Many Nigerians claimed this coach wasn't good. Ganged up to get him sacked just before AFCON and crucial World Cup playoffs. We've been paying for our sins since then. They also insulted Jose Peseiro."

@Daddy_cholo1 wrote:

"Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has made Benin the first country, outside of the hosts, to qualify for the 2027 AFCON tournament, with two games to spare. Once again, Rohr delivers qualification in advance."

@Sir_EbubeEleazu wrote:

"Gernot Rohr is a very good coach. Left to me, I wouldn't have let him go."

@Heisokorocha wrote:

"Gernot Rohr mehn. Walahi, we would've qualified for the 2022 and 2026 WC if he were still our coach."

Since Rohr's departure, Nigeria has failed to qualify for a FIFA World Cup, with the 2018 tournament in Russia remaining the country's last appearance at the global competition under his watch.

Benin's rise has also come at Nigeria's direct expense. The Cheetahs beat the Super Eagles 2-1 during the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, a result that proved costly.

Although Nigeria responded with a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture, the damage had already been done by then.

Chelle blows hot at journalist

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle fired back at a journalist during his pre-match conference ahead of Tanzania vs Nigeria in Zanzibar.

The journalist questioned the manager's formation and tactical selection, and he had none of it, claiming it's his job and responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng