Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports is pushing for a 15-day visa exemption for travellers from three countries amid severe processing delays

Emirates airline filed an official complaint with Thai authorities after 20 to 30 Mexican passengers missed flights due to delayed visa approvals

It is worth noting that the proposal is set to go before the Visa Policy Committee on November 9, 2026, for review and approval

Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports is seeking government approval to grant visa-free entry for travellers from three countries, in a move designed to cut through prolonged processing backlogs and attract more long-haul visitors.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul confirmed that his ministry has submitted a formal proposal to the Visa Policy Committee ahead of its scheduled meeting on November 9, 2026.

Thailand considers 15-day visa-free visits for citizens of three countries. Photo credit: SOPA Images, Dimarik

Source: Getty Images

The plan targets citizens of:

1. Colombia.

2. Mexico.

3. Uzbekistan.

"The ministry has prepared a long-term solution by submitting a proposal to the Visa Policy Committee meeting on November 9 to approve a 15-day visa-free entry for potential Latin American and other target countries, including Colombia, Mexico, and Uzbekistan," the minister said.

Emirates complaint triggers Thailand visa review

The proposal follows a formal complaint lodged by Emirates airline with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) over recurring passenger no-shows on its Mexico routes, The Star reports.

The airline reported between 20 and 30 travellers missing each flight because their Thai visas had not been processed before their departure dates.

Chiravadee Khunsub, Deputy Governor for International Marketing for Europe, America, the Middle East, and Africa, said two broad travel corridors have been hit hardest by the current system.

Latin American markets, particularly Mexico and Colombia, have suffered consistent delays in visa approvals that leave tourists unable to board on their intended travel dates.

Uzbek travellers, meanwhile, were previously required to apply through the Royal Thai Embassy in Russia, a process so burdensome that local travel agents began replacing Thailand packages with competing destinations such as Vietnam.

What the Thailand 15-day visa-free plan covers

According to Nation Thailand, under the proposed scheme, eligible citizens would receive a 15-day visa-free stay. The Tourism Ministry said it intends to press for the broadest possible exemptions for countries considered to pose low security risks.

The Visa Policy Committee will weigh both security considerations and economic benefits before reaching a decision.

Officials said the broader aim is to reduce friction for incoming visitors, rebuild trust among international tour operators, and strengthen Thailand's position as a preferred long-haul destination.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Thailand had named the top three countries whose citizens were granted 10-year residence visas.

Thailand launches online system for residence visa applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand had introduced a new online system for foreigners seeking its 10-year residence visas.

The Board of Investment (BOI) announced the development, noting that the LTR visa has enrolled 12,010 recipients since its introduction in September 2022, generating an estimated USD 1.28 billion (THB 43 billion) in economic value over four years.

Previously, applicants had to navigate each agency separately, creating administrative delays.

Source: Legit.ng