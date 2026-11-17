Singapore's SFA published the full list of food products travellers are allowed to bring into the country for private consumption

Meat, fish, eggs, and processed food each carry separate rules, with approved source countries and quantity limits attached to every category

Travellers bringing shell eggs, certain meats, or oysters must check that the product comes from a country on Singapore's approved sources list

Singapore's Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has published its current rules on food products that travellers are permitted to bring into the country for personal use, covering everything from raw meat and seafood to processed goods such as biscuits, wine, and mooncakes.

The guidance applies to all travellers arriving in Singapore from overseas.

ingapore’s SFA outlines food import rules for travellers, including limits on meat, seafood, eggs, and processed food for personal consumption. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The SFA said it uses a science-based approach to assess food safety risks and that all food brought in must be strictly for private consumption.

Meat and seafood rules

For meat products, the allowance is set at 5kg per traveller, but only if the item originates from an approved country. Beef may be brought in from 21 countries, including Australia, Japan, the United States, and New Zealand.

Pork has the widest approval list, covering 30 countries, while poultry from countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Russia, and Turkiye is also accepted. Mutton sourced from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, or Uruguay, among others, is similarly permitted.

Seafood rules differ by product. Fish items, including live fish, fillets, canned tuna, and dried fish, are allowed from all countries, with an overall limit of 5kg. Within that total, frozen cooked crabmeat and frozen cooked prawn meat are capped at a combined 2kg. Live or frozen oysters, however, may only come from nine approved sources, among them Australia, France, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Eggs, fruits, and processed food

Travellers may bring in up to 30 chicken shell eggs, provided they come from an approved country. The approved list includes Malaysia (West Malaysia only), Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Ukraine, and several European nations. The SFA specifically noted that free-range eggs and processed eggs are not permitted.

Fruits and vegetables face no country restrictions but must be carried in a small, reasonable, hand-carry quantity intended for personal use.

Processed food that does not fall under meat, fish, eggs, or fresh produce — such as kimchi, jam, ice cream, nuts, and milk — may be brought in from any country without a specified quantity limit. Cleaned dried bird's nest is also allowed from all countries, with a 1kg cap and no restriction on its value.

The SFA noted that the Food Safety and Security Act includes provisions to give consumers greater flexibility on the quantity of food brought in for personal consumption, but said these changes would be introduced in phases. The current rules remain in force until further notice.

Singapore publishes national service rules for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Singapore requires all male foreigners who are granted citizenship or permanent residency (PR) as foreign students or through their parents' sponsorship to serve National Service (NS), under the [Enlistment Act 1970](http://www.cmpb.gov.sg).

Source: Legit.ng