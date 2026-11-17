Nigeria's ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, met South Africa's DIRCO Director-General Zane Dangor on Tuesday, November 17, 2026

South Africa reminded Fani-Kayode of Article 41 of the Vienna Convention, which requires diplomats to use official channels

The meeting followed a public spat after Fani-Kayode claimed South Africa cut his speech from a live broadcast

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering global affairs.

Pretoria, South Africa - Nigeria and South Africa have held talks to address tensions in their bilateral relationship, days after a public dispute involving the Ambassador of Nigeria to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, and officials of the South African government.

Legit.ng reports that the two African giants met on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, when Fani-Kayode sat down with Zane Dangor, Director-General of South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), to discuss the disagreement and its effect on diplomatic ties.

Nigeria and South Africa hold talks to address diplomatic tensions following Femi Fani-Kayode's complaint over his exclusion from a presidential livestream. Photo credit: @realFFK

Source: Twitter

Fani-Kayode shared the outcome of the meeting through a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, which included a clip of him at the DIRCO head office in Pretoria, South Africa. He stated that both sides raised concerns about the state of their relations and the events that triggered the controversy.

"Mutual concerns regarding our bilateral relations and the events over the weekend were discussed," the envoy said, describing the atmosphere as cordial and constructive.

Furthermore, FFK, as Fani-Kayode is fondly called, signalled an intention to move forward, saying both countries looked forward "to building on the outcome of this meeting and further strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa, which are founded on mutual respect, friendship and co-operation."

Watch the video of Fani-Kayode at the meeting in South Africa in his X post below:

South Africa cites Vienna Convention

DIRCO confirmed the meeting in a statement on its official website, saying Dangor used the occasion to convey South Africa's concerns about events that followed Fani-Kayode's presentation of his Letters of Credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa on November 13, 2026.

The South African official reminded the Nigerian envoy of Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which sets out the duties of diplomats in their host countries. Dangor specifically noted that "all official communication should be conducted through established diplomatic channels, including DIRCO."

Article 41(2) of the 1961 Vienna Convention requires diplomatic agents to conduct official business with the receiving state through its foreign ministry or another agreed government department.

Fani-Kayode's livestream complaint sparks diplomatic row

The row began after the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain publicly accused the South African Presidency of deliberately excluding his introduction and speech from the livestream of the November 13 credentials ceremony, while the presentations of the other 14 ambassadors present were broadcast in full.

South African Presidency spokesman Vincent Magwenya dismissed Fani-Kayode's approach, calling it "grossly inappropriate" and arguing that the envoy should have raised any concerns through proper diplomatic channels rather than making them public.

Despite the exchange, DIRCO reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to its relationship with Nigeria, describing the partnership as one grounded in mutual respect and African solidarity, and said both countries remained determined to deepen their strategic ties through dialogue.

Mexico clears Omokri as Nigeria's ambassador

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the government of Mexico accepted the appointment of former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, as Nigeria's Ambassador to the country.

Omokri said the Chargé d'Affaires of the Mexican Embassy in Abuja, José Manuel Briseño Flores, delivered the agrément to the Director of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Babagana Wakil.

Source: Legit.ng