Thailand's Board of Investment has published the income conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for a long-term residency visa

High-skilled professionals must earn at least USD 80,000 per year on average over the past two years to be eligible

Applicants earning between USD 40,000 and USD 80,000 annually can still qualify under a separate condition tied to academic qualifications

Thailand has published the income requirements foreigners must satisfy to obtain its Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa, setting a high bar for professionals looking to live and work in the country.

The conditions were released by the Thailand Board of Investment, which covers several applicant categories, including high-skilled professionals, remote workers, wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, and spouses or dependants.

Thailand mentions the income conditions for its long-term visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Income thresholds for high-skilled professionals

Under the high-skilled professionals category, applicants are required to demonstrate a minimum average personal income of USD 80,000 (N106,364,944) per year over the two years preceding their application. Employees of Thai government agencies are exempt from this income requirement.

For those who fall below the upper threshold, a separate pathway exists. Applicants earning between USD 40,000 (N53,182,472) and USD 80,000 (N106,364,944) annually may still qualify, provided they hold a master's degree or higher in a science or technology field.

Employment and expertise conditions

Beyond income, applicants must also show that they are employed under contract, either by a Thai or foreign company operating within Thailand's targeted industries, or that they hold recognised expertise in fields specified by the Board of Investment.

The targeted industries requirement reflects Thailand's broader effort to attract specialised talent into sectors the government has identified as priorities for economic development.

Thailand's LTR visa programme positions the country as a destination for globally mobile professionals and skilled workers. The tiered income structure means that even those below the top earnings bracket have a route to eligibility, as long as they meet the academic criteria.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced 24 occupations that are set to lose their immigration Salary List status by December 31, 2026.

UK: Salary requirement for Skilled Worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the salary requirements for foreigners applying for a Skilled Worker visa, including the general minimum and when lower thresholds may apply.

Some applicants must earn more than £41,700 a year if their job’s going rate is higher. The UK is also set to raise the English language requirement for settlement from B1 to B2 in March 2027.

Source: Legit.ng