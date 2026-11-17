The British V!irgin Islands Cabinet has approved the removal of the eVisa requirement for certain visa-restricted nationals, effective 15 November 2026

The BVI Department of Immigration confirmed that three specific categories of foreigners qualify for the exemption under the new policy

The exemption is not permanent and ends under several defined conditions, including permit expiry or cancellation

The British V!rgin Islands (BVI) government has announced that eligible foreigners from visa-restricted countries will no longer need to obtain an eVisa to enter the territory, with the policy change set to take effect on 15 November 2026.

The BVI Department of Immigration confirmed that Cabinet approved removing the eVisa requirement for specific categories of permit holders. The decision affects people who already have a legal basis to be in or enter the territory, streamlining the process for those who would otherwise face the additional burden of applying for an eVisa.

BVI mentions the categories of foreigners exempted from its eVisa requirement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for BVI eVisa exemption

According to the official bulletin, three categories of foreigners are covered under the exemption:

1. Persons holding a valid Entry Permit who remain compliant with its conditions

2. Visa-restricted dependants of qualifying Entry Permit holders, provided they continue to meet the relevant conditions

3. People who have received Work Permit approval through an Immigration Clearance Letter but have not yet entered the territory or obtained their physical Work Permit and Entry Permit

The inclusion of the third category is particularly notable, as it covers individuals who have already secured work permit approval but have not yet completed the full entry process.

BVI: When the exemption ends

The BVI federal government was clear that the exemption is not open-ended. It lapses when a permit expires, is cancelled or revoked, when the principal permit holder no longer qualifies, or when a dependant obtains independent immigration status.

For anyone who has already submitted an eVisa application before the 15 November 2026 start date, the government noted that the process must be completed and applicable fees paid, with no retroactive exemption.

The department also stressed that all other immigration and travel requirements remain in force for those who qualify under the new policy.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Sri Lanka announced a special ETA application process for Nigeria and four other countries.

UAE opens visa routes for 6 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE expanded the visa route for citizens of six more countries, and the residence permit applicants need to qualify.

The visa offers stays of 14 or 60 days, but even accompanying family members must meet the same key condition. Find out which nine countries issue the residence permits that could open the door to the UAE.

Source: Legit.ng