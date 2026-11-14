The Philippine government has set clear restrictions on who can apply for dual citizenship under the country's law

Naturalised Filipinos who later acquired foreign citizenship fall outside the scope of the dual citizenship Act

The law draws a firm line between natural-born Filipinos and those who acquired citizenship through other means

The Philippine government has outlined specific categories of persons who do not qualify for dual citizenship under the country's existing legal framework, drawing a clear boundary around who the law was designed to protect.

Two groups are explicitly barred from applying. The first is persons who were naturalised as Filipino citizens before they went on to acquire the citizenship of another country.

The Philippine government outlines strict eligibility rules for Philippine dual citizenship, explicitly barring naturalised Filipino citizens. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: UGC

The second is anyone who is not a natural-born Filipino. The law makes no provision for individuals in either category, regardless of how long they may have lived in the Philippines or how strong their ties to the country are.

Natural-born status is the key requirement

Under Philippine law, natural-born citizens are those who are citizens of the Philippines from birth, without having to perform any act to acquire or perfect their citizenship.

This distinction is central to the dual citizenship framework, which was crafted specifically to allow natural-born Filipinos who took up foreign nationality to reclaim their original citizenship.

Persons who went through the naturalisation process to become Filipino citizens do not meet this threshold.

The Act does not apply to them, even if they later became citizens of another country. Similarly, foreign nationals who naturalised into Philippine citizenship are not covered and have no path to dual citizenship through this particular law.

The restrictions reflect a legislative intent to reconnect the Philippine diaspora, specifically those born Filipino, with their roots, rather than to extend the benefit to those whose connection to the Philippines was itself acquired through legal process.

The Philippine government has outlined specific categories of persons ao do not qualify for dual citizenship under the country's existing legal framework, drawing a clear boundary around who the law was designed to protect.

Two groups are explicitly barred from applying. The first is persons who were naturalised as Filipino citizens before they went on to acquire the citizenship of another country.

The second is anyone who is not a natural-born Filipino. The law makes no provision for individuals in either category, regardless of how long they may have lived in the Philippines or how strong their ties to the country are.

Natural-born status is the key requirement

Under Philippine law, natural-born citizens are those who are citizens of the Philippines from birth, without having to perform any act to acquire or perfect their citizenship.

This distinction is central to the dual citizenship framework, which was crafted specifically to allow natural-born Filipinos who took up foreign nationality to reclaim their original citizenship.

Persons who went through the naturalisation process to become Filipino citizens do not meet this threshold.

The Act does not apply to them, even if they later became citizens of another country. Similarly, foreign nationals who naturalised into Philippine citizenship are not covered and have no path to dual citizenship through this particular law.

The restrictions reflect a legislative intent to reconnect the Philippine diaspora, specifically those born Filipino, with their roots, rather than to extend the benefit to those whose connection to the Philippines was itself acquired through legal process.

Philippines announces major change to work permit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Philippines has announced a major overhaul of its work permit system for foreigners, with the country's Department of Labour and Employment (DOLE) cutting the time it takes to process an Alien Employment Permit (AEP) from 15 to just 10 working days.

Source: Legit.ng