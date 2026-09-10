The UK government published an official list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a visa

The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man for stays of up to six months

Several Gulf states and Asian nations made the ETA list, but no African country outside Mauritius and Seychelles appears among the eligible nationalities

The United Kingdom has released the names of 82 countries whose citizens can now travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) rather than applying for a full visa.

According to the official UK government website, an ETA permits eligible travellers to enter the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man for visits lasting up to six months. Eligibility is determined by the nationality shown on an applicant's passport.

UK publishes full list of 82 countries eligible for ETA entry into Britain. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/HENRY NICHOLLS/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

Full list of countries eligible for UK ETA

The UK government confirmed that nationals from the following countries and territories can apply for an ETA:

1. Andorra

2. Antigua and Barbuda

3. Argentina

4. Australia

5. Austria

6. The Bahamas

7. Bahrain

8. Barbados

9. Belgium

10. Belize

11. Brazil

12. Brunei

13. Bulgaria

14. Canada

15. Chile

16. Costa Rica

17. Croatia

18. Cyprus

19. Czechia

20. Denmark

21. Estonia

22. Finland

23. France

24. Germany

25. Greece

26. Grenada

27. Guatemala

28. Guyana

29. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

30. Hungary

31. Iceland

32. Italy

33. Israel

34. Japan

35. Kiribati

36. Kuwait

37. Latvia

38. Liechtenstein

39. Lithuania

40. Luxembourg

41. Macao Special Administrative Region

42. Malaysia

43. Maldives

44. Malta

45. Marshall Islands

46. Mauritius

47. Mexico

48. Federated States of Micronesia

49. Monaco 50. Netherlands

51. New Zealand

52. Norway

53. Oman

54. Palau

55. Panama

56. Papua New Guinea

57. Paraguay

58. Peru

59. Poland

60. Portugal

61. Qatar

62. Romania

63. Samoa

64. San Marino

65. Saudi Arabia

66. Seychelles

67. Singapore

68. Solomon Islands

69. South Korea

70. Slovakia

71. Slovenia

72. Spain

73. St Kitts and Nevis

74. St Vincent and the Grenadines

75. Sweden

76. Switzerland

77. Tonga

78. Tuvalu

79. United Arab Emirates

80. United States

81. Uruguay

82. Vatican City

What the UK ETA eligibility means

Of the 82 countries on the list, only two African nations — Mauritius and Seychelles — made the cut. The rest of the continent, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, does not appear among the eligible nationalities, meaning citizens from most African countries must continue to apply for a standard UK visa through the traditional route.

The ETA scheme represents a streamlined alternative to visa applications for nationals of qualifying countries, offering a more convenient pathway to short-term

and its associated territories.

Canada names 17 countries eligible for eTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada published the official list of 17 countries whose citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization instead of a traditional visa when travelling by air.

Two African countries, Morocco and Seychelles, are on the list, while Indonesia and Malaysia were added as new eligible countries.

Source: Legit.ng