UK Releases Names of 82 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Britain With ETA Instead of Visa
- The UK government published an official list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a visa
- The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man for stays of up to six months
- Several Gulf states and Asian nations made the ETA list, but no African country outside Mauritius and Seychelles appears among the eligible nationalities
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The United Kingdom has released the names of 82 countries whose citizens can now travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) rather than applying for a full visa.
According to the official UK government website, an ETA permits eligible travellers to enter the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man for visits lasting up to six months. Eligibility is determined by the nationality shown on an applicant's passport.
Full list of countries eligible for UK ETA
The UK government confirmed that nationals from the following countries and territories can apply for an ETA:
1. Andorra
2. Antigua and Barbuda
3. Argentina
4. Australia
5. Austria
6. The Bahamas
7. Bahrain
8. Barbados
9. Belgium
10. Belize
11. Brazil
12. Brunei
13. Bulgaria
14. Canada
15. Chile
16. Costa Rica
17. Croatia
18. Cyprus
19. Czechia
20. Denmark
21. Estonia
22. Finland
23. France
24. Germany
25. Greece
26. Grenada
27. Guatemala
28. Guyana
29. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
30. Hungary
31. Iceland
32. Italy
33. Israel
34. Japan
35. Kiribati
36. Kuwait
37. Latvia
38. Liechtenstein
39. Lithuania
40. Luxembourg
41. Macao Special Administrative Region
42. Malaysia
43. Maldives
44. Malta
45. Marshall Islands
46. Mauritius
47. Mexico
48. Federated States of Micronesia
49. Monaco 50. Netherlands
51. New Zealand
52. Norway
53. Oman
54. Palau
55. Panama
56. Papua New Guinea
57. Paraguay
58. Peru
59. Poland
60. Portugal
61. Qatar
62. Romania
63. Samoa
64. San Marino
65. Saudi Arabia
66. Seychelles
67. Singapore
68. Solomon Islands
69. South Korea
70. Slovakia
71. Slovenia
72. Spain
73. St Kitts and Nevis
74. St Vincent and the Grenadines
75. Sweden
76. Switzerland
77. Tonga
78. Tuvalu
79. United Arab Emirates
80. United States
81. Uruguay
82. Vatican City
What the UK ETA eligibility means
Of the 82 countries on the list, only two African nations — Mauritius and Seychelles — made the cut. The rest of the continent, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, does not appear among the eligible nationalities, meaning citizens from most African countries must continue to apply for a standard UK visa through the traditional route.
The ETA scheme represents a streamlined alternative to visa applications for nationals of qualifying countries, offering a more convenient pathway to short-term
and its associated territories.
Canada names 17 countries eligible for eTA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada published the official list of 17 countries whose citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization instead of a traditional visa when travelling by air.
Two African countries, Morocco and Seychelles, are on the list, while Indonesia and Malaysia were added as new eligible countries.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng