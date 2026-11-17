Defence Minister Christopher Musa confirmed the Nigerian military is receiving real-time US satellite intelligence to track and target militant leaders

Musa said troops have killed several bandit and terrorist leaders in overnight operations across the north-west and north-east

Nigeria has also struck a cross-border pursuit deal with Cameroon, Niger and Chad as it steps up security ahead of the general election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's defence minister, Christopher Musa, has revealed that the United States is providing the Nigerian military with satellite imagery, intelligence sharing and training to help locate and eliminate militant leaders before the country's general election.

Musa said Nigerian troops had killed a number of bandit and terrorist commanders in overnight operations conducted across the north-west and north-east.

Chris Musa says US providing real-time intelligence to military ahead of 2027 polls. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

As reported by TheCable, he made the disclosure during a briefing with journalists on Monday, November 16, 2026.

He described the operations as near-daily, backed by what he called significantly improved intelligence capabilities.

"We took out a lot of the bandit leaders and the terrorists themselves," Musa said.

US support and incoming equipment

The minister said the intelligence partnership with Washington has sharpened the military's ability to pinpoint and strike targets.

He added that Nigeria is expecting additional helicopters from both the United States and Italy to bolster ongoing operations against Islamist insurgents in the north-east, armed bandits in the north-west and kidnapping networks operating across the country.

Security agencies are also stepping up election-related preparations, running intelligence-led operations aimed at preventing violence before, during and after the vote.

Musa said authorities are closely monitoring how militant groups use Starlink connections, cryptocurrencies and commercial drones to coordinate and fund their activities, and that Nigeria is working with US officials to cut off those financial networks.

Cross-border deals and new threats

Nigeria has reached an agreement with Cameroon, Niger and Chad that permits troops to chase militants and bandits up to five kilometres across their shared borders, according to Musa.

He said dense forests and porous border crossings with Niger and Benin have long been used by armed groups to evade security forces after carrying out attacks, but that improved surveillance has helped the military track them even through difficult terrain.

The minister also raised concern about the Islamic State Sahel's efforts to recruit criminal gangs in north-western Nigeria.

He warned that bandit groups, which are largely driven by money, could shift toward the kind of ideological extremism associated with the Islamic State West Africa Province in the north-east.

"We don't want them to develop that capacity," Musa said. "We're blocking the logistics and taking them out from within Nigeria."

Legit.ng recall that the Nigerian military broke its silence on the reported withdrawal of about 200 US troops stationed in Nigeria.

Musa says Nigeria secures US and Italian helicopters as military intensifies anti-terror operations. Photo credit:@HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

US delivers military equipment to Nigerian Air Force

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United States delivered military equipment to the Nigerian Air Force on Sunday, September 6, 2026, via a US Air Force C-17 aircraft.

The delivery came one month after NSA Nuhu Ribadu led a Nigerian delegation to the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group meeting in Washington, DC.

The equipment is part of a foreign military sales agreement aimed at boosting Nigeria's counter-terrorism efforts in the north.

Source: Legit.ng