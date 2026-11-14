• Austria's competent consulates examine every Schengen and Type D visa application individually, with no automatic entitlement to approval

• Applicants must submit their visa request at least 15 calendar days before the intended travel date and no earlier than six months before

• Travel medical insurance with a minimum coverage of €30,000 is among the conditions applicants must satisfy before a visa can be issued

Austria's federal government has outlined the full set of requirements applicants must meet before a Schengen visa or a national Type D visa can be issued, with consulates deciding each case on its own merits.

The rules for Schengen visas are drawn from the EU Visa Code, while Type D visa provisions fall under Austria's Aliens' Police Act (FPG).

Austria’s federal government outlines the full set of requirements for Schengen visas. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: UGC

Austrian authorities have made clear that no applicant holds a legal right to a visa, regardless of the documents submitted.

When Austria will accept a visa application

For a visa application to be considered valid in the first place, it must be lodged at the consulate with jurisdiction over the applicant's country of residence. Applications must be submitted no earlier than six months before the planned trip and no later than 15 calendar days before the intended departure date.

Beyond timing, applicants must present a completed application form, a valid passport that is no more than 10 years old, remains valid for at least three months after the visa expires, and has at least two blank pages available. A passport photo that meets International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards is also required.

Applicants must consent to fingerprint collection unless their fingerprints were already recorded within the previous 59 months, and the applicable visa fee must be paid before the application can proceed.

What consulates look at before issuing a visa

Once a consulate confirms that an application is admissible, it moves on to assessing whether the conditions for actually granting the visa are met. Authorities look at four main areas.

First, the stated purpose of the visit must be credible and capable of being verified. Second, applicants must show they have enough money from their own funds or income to cover all living and travel costs during the stay.

Third, there must be clear evidence of an intention to leave the Schengen area before the visa lapses.

Fourth, applicants must hold valid travel medical insurance covering the full period of the visit, with a minimum payout threshold of €30,000. For multiple-entry visa applications, the insurance must at least cover the first intended stay.

Where an applicant cannot demonstrate personal financial means, a sponsorship declaration submitted electronically by a person residing in Austria may be used to satisfy the financial requirement. Austria's Federal Ministry of the Interior provides further guidance on how to submit such a declaration.

Applicants who pose a risk to public security or order, or who fail to meet any of the above conditions, will be refused a visa.

Applicants who receive a refusal have two options: they can file a formal objection directly with the consulate that handled their case, or submit an appeal to Austria's Federal Administrative Court. Details of the appeal process are included on the refusal notification form.

Austria opens door for highly qualified foreign workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Austria has confirmed that highly qualified workers from non-EU countries can relocate to the country in 2026 without first securing a job, opening a formal pathway for skilled professionals to arrive and search for work on the ground.

Source: Legit.ng