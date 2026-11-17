Jimmy Odukoya shared a cryptic clip on Friday, November 13, four days before news broke of his removal as senior pastor

The Fountain of Life Church's board of trustees announced on November 17 that his appointment went against his late father Taiwo Odukoya's wishes

Jimmy had not publicly responded to the church's statement as of the time of this report

Days before his removal from one of Nigeria's most prominent church leadership positions made headlines, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had already hinted that something was brewing.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, Jimmy shared a clip on his social media featuring a graphic design and an audio line that said, "Omo no dey pressure me." He gave no explanation for the post but told his followers to stay tuned, leaving many curious about its meaning.

Jimmy Odukoya’s cryptic post resurfaced after Fountain of Life Church allegedly removed him as senior pastor. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The post gained new significance after The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos announced, four days later, that it had stripped him of the senior pastor role.

Fountain of Life Church cites founder's wishes

In a statement dated Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the church's board of trustees said the decision came after a thorough review of both the church's constitution and recorded instructions left by its founder, the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, before his death in 2023.

"The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church (the 'Church') wishes to inform members of the Church, and the general public, of the outcome of its deliberations on the Church's leadership and succession arrangements," the statement read.

The board stated that Jimmy's appointment as senior pastor had been made contrary to what his late father had expressly documented. Taiwo Odukoya, who founded the church and led it for decades, passed away in 2023.

As of the time this report was published, Jimmy had not addressed the church's announcement publicly. His Instagram bio still carried the title "Senior Pastor," suggesting he had made no visible move to update his profile following the board's statement.

The timing of his cryptic November 13 post has since drawn considerable attention online, with many reading it as a subtle nod to whatever tension may have been building behind the scenes ahead of the official announcement.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya seemingly teases new song in old post. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Odukoya's cryptic post that captured attention online is below:

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarries, introduces new wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarried and brought his new wife before his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

The cleric had teased fans days earlier with a cryptic photo of two ring-adorned hands, hinting at a new beginning.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church officiated the blessing of the marriage in the US

Source: Legit.ng