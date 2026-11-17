Popular Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo got compared to James Bond after a fan tagged him in a post about Robert Pattinson's new 007 casting

The Jagun Jagun star fired back with a witty one-liner that turned the Hollywood comparison into a Lagos inside joke

Femi Adebayo's response quickly drew laughs from fans and captured attention online

Femi Adebayo has given the internet exactly what it needed after a fan decided he was Nigeria's answer to James Bond.

The actor, filmmaker, and lawyer, known for his roles in Jagun Jagun and *Seven Doors*, became an unexpected talking point this week when a user named Samuelson tagged him while reacting to news of British actor Robert Pattinson being cast as the new James Bond. The fan's message was simple and confident: "@realfemiadebayo is our James Bond."

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo reacts to comparison with James Bond. Credit: IG/femiadebayosalami/robertpattinsqqn

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo's witty comeback

Rather than accept the flattering comparison with a straight face, Adebayo leaned into humour. He quoted the post and replied with just four words: "Bond FM ni." The punchline landed because Bond FM is a popular Lagos radio station, so with one swift sentence, Adebayo swapped a Hollywood spy comparison for a local Lagos reference that his Nigerian audience immediately understood and appreciated.

The response drew laughs and sparked further conversation in the comments, with followers clearly enjoying his refusal to take the moment too seriously.

Femi Adebayo's star power

The comparison itself speaks to how highly regarded Adebayo has become in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Beyond acting, he has built a reputation as a filmmaker behind some of Nollywood's most commercially successful projects in recent years, while also maintaining his professional standing as a qualified lawyer. His ability to straddle multiple worlds has made him one of the more respected figures in the industry.

That a fan would reach for the James Bond comparison the moment a new 007 was announced is a reflection of that standing. That Adebayo turned it into a radio station joke is a reflection of why his audience keeps coming back.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo reacted after a fan claimed his colleague, Ibrahim Chatta, taught him how to greet his father, Oga Bello.

Fan makes bold comparison about Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo. Credit: femiadebayosalami/IG

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo's response after being compared to James Bond is below:

Femi Adebayo reacts to comments on Euphoria 360 Hub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo responded humorously after an X influencer suggested that his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub was where his money “finished.”

The actor quoted the post on October 6, 2026, and joked that the facility was not where his money ended but where it started.

The hub in Oregun, Lagos, offers movie production, content creation and post-production services, alongside equipment rentals, event spaces and a film academy.

Source: Legit.ng