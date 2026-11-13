The UAE expanded its Entry Visa for Nationals of Certain Countries, adding 6 new eligible nationalities to the scheme

Kenya and South Africa joined Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines on the updated list, alongside India which was previously the only eligible country

Applicants must hold a valid residence permit from one of 9 qualifying countries to be considered eligible for the 14-day or 60-day visa

The UAE set one non-negotiable requirement for anyone hoping to benefit from its newly expanded visa route: applicants and any accompanying family members must hold a valid residence permit issued by a qualifying country of residence.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced the update on June 25, 2026, confirming that the Entry Visa for Nationals of Certain Countries now covers six additional nationalities across both its 14-day and 60-day categories.

UAE expands visa access with a key eligibility rule. Photo credit: Georgia Today.

Source: UGC

6 New Countries Added to UAE Visa Eligibility

The nationalities newly added to the scheme are Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa. India remains on the list as the only country that was previously eligible under this visa category.

To qualify, an applicant must hold a valid residence permit from one of the following nine countries: the United States of America, a European Union Member State, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada.

The same condition applies to any family members accompanying the applicant. The USA, EU Member States, and the UK were already on the qualifying list; Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada were added as part of the same update.

Visa Fees, Stay Duration, and Overstay Rules

The 14-day visa costs AED 100 and can be extended once while the holder is in the UAE. The 60-day visa is priced at AED 250 and is issued as a single-entry, non-extendable visa.

Under both categories, visa holders are required to depart the UAE before their authorised stay expires. Anyone who overstays will be charged a fine of AED 50 for each day beyond the permitted period.

UAE speaks about its visa entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Arab Emirates released a list of 107 countries whose citizens were required to obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

The authorities said travellers from the listed countries had to secure the appropriate visa in advance unless they qualified for another entry exemption.

Source: Legit.ng