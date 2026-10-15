UK Lists 34 European Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Britain with ETA Instead of a Visa
- The UK government released a full list of European countries and territories whose nationals are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)
- The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months without a traditional visa
- A total of 34 European countries and territories made the UK's ETA eligibility list, ranging from major nations to micro-states
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The United Kingdom has confirmed that citizens of 34 European countries and territories can now enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation rather than a standard visa.
The ETA is a digital travel permission that grants eligible nationals the right to visit not only mainland Britain but also Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man for stays of up to six months.
European countries eligible for a UK ETA
According to the UK government, the following European nations and territories qualify for the ETA:
1. Andorra
2. Austria
3. Belgium
4. Bulgaria
5. Croatia
6. Cyprus
7. Czechia
8. Denmark
9. Estonia
10. Finland
11. France
12. Germany
13. Greece
14. Hungary
15. Iceland
16. Italy
17. Latvia
18. Liechtenstein
19. Lithuania
20. Luxembourg
21. Malta
22. Monaco
23. Netherlands
24. Norway
25. Poland
26. Portugal
27. Romania
28. San Marino
29. Slovakia
30. Slovenia
31. Spain
32. Sweden
33. Switzerland
34. Vatican City
The list covers a broad sweep of European states, from large economies such as Germany, France, and Italy to small sovereign territories including Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City.
What the UK ETA means
The ETA serves as an alternative to the traditional visa process, offering a simpler digital route for short-term visits. Eligible nationals can apply for the authorisation before travelling to the UK, removing the need to attend an in-person visa appointment in many cases.
The scheme covers all four of the British Isles territories listed under the arrangement, meaning holders can travel freely between England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the three Crown Dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man within their permitted stay.
UK names countries eligible for ETA entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK has published a list of 82 countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a visa.
The permit allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months, with Mauritius and Seychelles being the only African countries on the list.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng