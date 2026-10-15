The UK government released a full list of European countries and territories whose nationals are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months without a traditional visa

A total of 34 European countries and territories made the UK's ETA eligibility list, ranging from major nations to micro-states

The United Kingdom has confirmed that citizens of 34 European countries and territories can now enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation rather than a standard visa.

The ETA is a digital travel permission that grants eligible nationals the right to visit not only mainland Britain but also Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man for stays of up to six months.

34 countries whose citizens can enter Uk using an ETA Instead of visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Source: Getty Images

European countries eligible for a UK ETA

According to the UK government, the following European nations and territories qualify for the ETA:

1. Andorra

2. Austria

3. Belgium

4. Bulgaria

5. Croatia

6. Cyprus

7. Czechia

8. Denmark

9. Estonia

10. Finland

11. France

12. Germany

13. Greece

14. Hungary

15. Iceland

16. Italy

17. Latvia

18. Liechtenstein

19. Lithuania

20. Luxembourg

21. Malta

22. Monaco

23. Netherlands

24. Norway

25. Poland

26. Portugal

27. Romania

28. San Marino

29. Slovakia

30. Slovenia

31. Spain

32. Sweden

33. Switzerland

34. Vatican City

The list covers a broad sweep of European states, from large economies such as Germany, France, and Italy to small sovereign territories including Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City.

What the UK ETA means

The ETA serves as an alternative to the traditional visa process, offering a simpler digital route for short-term visits. Eligible nationals can apply for the authorisation before travelling to the UK, removing the need to attend an in-person visa appointment in many cases.

The scheme covers all four of the British Isles territories listed under the arrangement, meaning holders can travel freely between England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the three Crown Dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man within their permitted stay.

UK names countries eligible for ETA entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK has published a list of 82 countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a visa.

The permit allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for up to six months, with Mauritius and Seychelles being the only African countries on the list.

Source: Legit.ng