Austria's official guidance lists the nationals of over 60 countries who can enter without a visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period

The visa-free rule covers the entire Schengen area, meaning days spent in other Schengen countries count towards the 90-day limit

Key conditions apply, including a ban on taking up paid work during the visa-free stay and limits on how long travellers can remain

Austria has published its official list of countries whose nationals can visit without a visa, covering more than 60 nations and setting out the conditions that apply to those entries.

According to guidance from the Austrian authorities, citizens of the listed countries can enter and stay in Austria for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Austria allows visa-free travel for nationals of over 60 countries, with stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day Schengen period. Photo credit: Picture alliance/Getty

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The key conditions are that the traveller must not plan to stay beyond the permitted period and must not take up paid employment while in the country.

Which countries are on the list

The full list includes nationals from across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and a handful of other regions.

African countries on the list include Mauritius and Seychelles. Caribbean nations such as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago also qualify.

Other countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Georgia, Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Uruguay, and Venezuela, among others.

Japan is a notable exception on the list, as its nationals enjoy a six-month visa-free stay, a provision that applies only to Austria specifically.

Some countries, including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Ukraine, are marked with an asterisk, meaning the exemption applies only to holders of biometric passports.

Liechtenstein and Switzerland enjoy unlimited visa-free stays in Austria, which reflects their existing arrangements with the Schengen area.

What travellers must know

A critical point for all visa-free visitors is that the 90-day allowance is not exclusive to Austria. Days spent in any other Schengen member country count towards the same 90-day limit within the 180-day window.

Travellers who have recently spent time in France, Germany, or any other Schengen nation before entering Austria must factor those days into their calculations.

Holders of diplomatic or service passports are subject to separate rules and should contact the relevant Austrian representative authority for guidance specific to their travel documents.

The guidance also notes that travellers who are already in Austria on a valid visa-free stay are permitted to apply for a residence title during that period.

However, submitting such an application does not extend the duration of their permitted stay beyond what was originally allowed.

Nationals of Schengen member countries who already hold a valid residence title from another Schengen country are similarly exempt from the visa requirement when visiting Austria.

Austria publishes visa requirements

Legit.ng earlier reported that Austria's federal government has outlined the full set of requirements applicants must meet before a Schengen visa or a national Type D visa can be issued, with consulates deciding each case on its own merits.

Source: Legit.ng