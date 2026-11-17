Filling stations across Nigeria have cut pump prices after Dangote Refinery's gantry price and imported petrol landing costs both fell sharply

NNPC, MRS, AP and other operators reduced their prices by between N9 and N80 per litre in under two weeks

Falling global crude oil prices are behind the shift, with the IEA now projecting a global oil supply surplus in Q4 2026

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Petrol prices have dropped across Nigeria over the past week as filling station operators respond to lower supply costs following declines in both the Dangote Refinery's gantry price and the landing cost of imported fuel.

The Dangote Refinery's petrol gantry price stood at about N1,159 per litre in early November 2026, down from N1,350 per litre in mid-September.

Motorists get some relief as filling stations slash petrol prices by up to N80 per litre across Nigeria. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Over the same period, the landing cost of imported petrol fell to N1,063 per litre on November 13, 2026, from N1,384.82 per litre around September 25.

These reductions have worked their way through the supply chain, giving depot owners and retailers room to lower their rates.

Pump prices in Lagos and Abuja

Petroluemprice.ng reports that depot owners are currently selling petrol at between N1,175 and N1,215 per litre, depending on location and supplier.

In Lagos, filling stations have passed on some of those savings to motorists, with NNPC selling at N1,289 per litre, AP at N1,290 and MRS at N1,310.

Abuja prices remain higher, ranging from N1,325 to N1,420 per litre at selected filling stations.

Overall, NNPC, MRS and other operators have cut their pump prices by between N9 and N80 per litre in less than two weeks, reflecting the changing cost of supply and growing competition among fuel marketers.

Global oil prices add to the pressure

The domestic price reductions come as international crude oil markets also weaken. Brent crude dropped 3.55% to $92.44 per barrel on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate futures fell 3.58% to $85.39 per barrel.

The decline follows a faster-than-expected recovery of Middle East oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran-US tensions remain at a standstill.

NNPC, MRS and other retailers slash petrol prices by up to N80 as global oil prices decline. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The International Energy Agency said on Friday that it expects global oil supply to outpace demand by 1.7 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2026, reversing an earlier forecast of a supply deficit. Slower demand growth and recovering Middle East exports drove the revised outlook.

For Nigeria, lower crude oil prices tend to ease the cost of imported petroleum products, although the extent to which motorists benefit also depends on exchange rates, freight charges, refining costs and retailer margins.

If depot and gantry prices continue to fall, further pump price reductions at filling stations remain possible.

Depots cut petrol, diesel rates nationwide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the retail price of cooking gas has jumped to N1,800 per kilogram in Lagos and Ogun states, as a sharp rise in depot supply costs works its way through to consumers.

Checks across both states confirmed the new price, which follows an increase in depot costs from N1,100 to as high as N1,445 per kilogram, a rise of N345 or 31.4%.

Retailers say the higher wholesale costs have left them with little choice but to pass on the increase.

Source: Legit.ng