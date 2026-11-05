India's Ministry of Home Affairs held multiple meetings on easing visa rules, with a major form overhaul under review

The proposed changes would affect all 22 visa categories and could slash the number of required fields by about 70%

Indian officials told The Hindu the redesigned forms could roll out in 2027, though no specific date has been set

India is working on a major overhaul of its visa application process that could remove roughly 70% of the fields currently required on its forms, according to a report published on November 3, 2026, by Indian newspaper The Hindu.

The newspaper, citing several government officials, said India's Ministry of Home Affairs has held a series of meetings focused on simplifying the documentation that foreign nationals must complete before travelling to the country.

India streamlines its visa application process, cutting up to 70% of form fields to make international travel easier and faster. Credit: Hindustan Times via Getty

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The goal is to make the application process faster and less burdensome by stripping out information considered unnecessary or not applicable to international travellers.

What the proposed changes would cover

According to Visanews, the reform, if approved, would apply across all 22 existing visa categories. Officials quoted in The Hindu described a significant redesign intended to bring India's forms closer to international standards and reduce repetition across fields.

At present, applying for an Indian electronic visa (e-Visa) can require completing up to nine pages of information. Beyond standard personal and travel details, applicants must currently respond to questions about their background, including any involvement in criminal activity, terrorism, espionage, or political violence.

According to The Hindu, under the proposed changes, administrative fields seen as redundant would be removed. One example cited is the "District" field, which officials said is poorly suited to applicants from countries whose administrative structures do not match India's.

Requirements around accommodation addresses may also be relaxed, with tourists potentially allowed to submit a hotel or guesthouse address more easily than is currently the case.

When the changes could take effect

Officials told The Hindu that the redesigned forms could be introduced in 2027. No firm date has been announced, and security-related questions do not appear to be part of the planned cuts based on what has been disclosed so far.

The changes come as India looks to position itself as a more accessible destination for foreign visitors, with simpler paperwork viewed as a key step in that direction.

India releases list of 32 African countries eligible for its e-Visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that India has released the list of 32 African countries whose nationals are eligible to apply for its electronic visa (e-Visa) in 2026, opening a streamlined entry pathway for travellers across the continent.

Source: Legit.ng