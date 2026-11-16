

Source: UGC

1. Giveaway Schedule

The giveaway will run for 8 weeks throughout the campaign. If there is a reason for it to end before 8 weeks, it will be duly communicated.

· On Monday by 1:00PM trivia questions will be shared on Legit.ng’s social media pages for a chance to win a 50kg bag of rice.

● Winners of the previous week's trivia will be published on Monday from 9:00AM on Legit.ng's social media pages.

2. Participation and Winning Criteria

Each weekly giveaway challenge will feature rice-related trivia questions or open-ended questions designed to encourage participants to share their thoughts, experiences, and creativity around rice.

For open-ended questions, participants are expected to provide meaningful and original responses. For example:

“Rice is eaten in almost every Nigerian home, but everyone cooks it differently. What is the unique thing that makes your rice stand out?”

Five winners will be selected weekly based on the relevance, originality, and thoughtfulness of their responses. Kensington Rice will review the entries and select the five responses that best meet these criteria. Each winner will receive one 50kg bag of Premium Kensington Long Grain Rice.

For trivia questions with definite answers, only participants who provide the correct answers will qualify for the winner selection.

One-word responses, repetitive comments, spam entries, and unrelated answers will not be allowed. Participants are encouraged to share genuine, thoughtful contributions.

3. Winner Announcement

Five winners will be announced every Monday from 9:00 AM on Legit.ng's official social media pages.

Selected winners will be contacted through Legit.ng's official channels regarding prize collection or delivery.

4. Social Media Disclaimer

This giveaway is organised and administered by Legit.ng in collaboration with Kensington Rice. It is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or Instagram.

By participating, entrants acknowledge that Facebook and Instagram bear no responsibility for this giveaway, including its administration, participation, winner selection, announcement of results or prize distribution.

Participants agree to release Facebook and Instagram from any claims or liability arising from their participation in this giveaway.

All questions, comments or concerns regarding the giveaway should be directed to Legit.ng or Kensington Rice and not to Facebook or Instagram.

5. Acceptance of Terms

By participating in the giveaway, entrants acknowledge that they have read and agreed to these Terms and Conditions.

Source: Legit.ng