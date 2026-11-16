The NDC Vice-Chairman in Bichi LGA, its treasurer, and ward executives from five wards formally announced their defection to the APC on Monday

The delegation, led by Danzabuwa Ward Chairman Abdulkadir Lawan, cited developmental projects and empowerment programmes as key reasons for leaving the NDC

Receiving them, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi said the move would strengthen the APC's grassroots presence in Bichi and across Kano North

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State has suffered a significant setback after its Vice-Chairman, treasurer, executives of five ward chapters, and several leaders of the Kwankwasiyya movement formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

Haladu Sa'adu, the NDC Vice-Chairman in Bichi, led the delegation, which included the party's treasurer, Mannir Umar, ward chairmen from Waire, Danzabuwa, Kaukau, Muntsira and Bichi wards, together with their secretaries, women leaders and youth leaders.

NDC defectors cite development projects, empowerment programmes in Kano State

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the defectors made the announcement during a visit to Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, the federal lawmaker representing Bichi Federal Constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, at his Bichi office.

Why the NDC members left

Abdulkadir Lawan, the Danzabuwa Ward Chairman who spoke on behalf of the group, pointed to Hon. Bichi's track record in the constituency as the driving force behind their move.

"We have decided to defect from the NDC to the APC because we have recognised your dedication and the developmental projects you have executed in Bichi Local Government," Lawan said.

Lawan also spoke from personal experience, noting that the lawmaker's scholarship programme had funded his postgraduate studies.

Beyond that, he raised concerns about how the NDC is run in Kano State, citing poor coordination and a lack of respect for ordinary members within the party's leadership structure.

Hon. Bichi welcomes the defectors

Receiving the group, Hon. Bichi welcomed them into the APC and said their arrival would deepen the party's reach at the grassroots level in Bichi and the broader Kano North senatorial zone.

He pointed to ongoing work in Danzabuwa Ward as evidence of his commitment to constituents, including the construction of a primary school, road rehabilitation projects and the installation of boreholes to improve access to clean water.

He also urged party members to focus on grassroots mobilisation and unity ahead of future elections.

The ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including the APC Member representing Bichi Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Lawan Shehu Bichi; Director-General of the Campaign Council, Alhaji Sani Mukaddas Bichi; Bichi Local Government Vice-Chairman.

Others include Alhaji Babangida Danzabuwa; APC State Secretary, Prof. Yusuf Muhammad Sabo; Special Adviser on Publicity, Alhaji Ahmad Aruwa; and other party leaders including Hon. Bello Bawa Danzabuwa and Hon. Jamilu Kabir Bichi.

Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi welcomes the group and urged APC members to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and unity

Source: Original

NDC governorship candidate joins APC in Bauchi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ibrahim Kashim, the NDC's Bauchi governorship candidate, announced his defection to the APC on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Kashim, a former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, made the announcement at the APC State Secretariat in Bauchi.

His name had already appeared on INEC's official list of governorship candidates before he crossed to the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng