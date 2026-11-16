The UAE government has outlined the requirements for foreigners seeking to obtain a five-year Green Residency permit

Three categories of applicants are eligible, including skilled workers, freelancers, and investors with specific financial thresholds

Skilled workers must earn at least AED 15,000 (N5,486,794) monthly, while freelancers must prove an annual income of no less than AED 360,000 (N131,683,060)

The UAE (United Arab Emirates) government has published the official requirements for its five-year Green Residency programme, setting out exactly what skilled workers, freelancers, and investors must prove to qualify.

The details are listed on the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website, which breaks eligibility into three distinct categories, each with its own conditions.

The UAE names the requirements to receive its 5-year Green residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE: Requirements for Skilled Workers

Foreigners applying under the skilled worker category must satisfy all of the following:

1. A valid employment contract within the UAE

2. A professional classification of level 1, 2, or 3 as determined by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

3. A minimum qualification of a bachelor's degree

4. A monthly salary of at least AED 15,000

Requirements for freelancers, self-employed individuals, and investors

Those applying as freelancers or self-employed individuals face a separate set of conditions:

5. A freelance or self-employment permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

6. A bachelor's degree or a recognised specialised diploma

7. Proof of stable annual income or demonstrated financial solvency

8. Verified freelance income of at least AED 360,000 per year across the previous two years

Investors and business partners form the third eligible group, and they must present:

9. Proof of investment in or contribution to a business venture operating within the UAE -

10. All necessary licences and approvals from the relevant authorities

About the UAE Green residency

Unlike traditional UAE residency tied to an employer or sponsor, the Green Residency is a self-sponsored permit that grants eligible foreigners the right to live and work in the country for five years. It is designed to attract qualified professionals, independent earners, and entrepreneurs who can demonstrate economic contribution to the UAE.

The programme is part of a broader effort by the UAE to diversify its resident talent pool and offer long-term stability to foreigners who meet the financial and professional benchmarks the government has set.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced four categories of foreigners eligible for Special Entry visas.

UAE announces residency duration for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE listed the specific jobs that qualify foreigners for a long-term residency in the country.

Scientists, Doctors, executives, inventors, athletes, PhD holders and creatives are among the professionals named in the scheme.

Source: Legit.ng