UAE Names 10 Requirements 3 Categories of Foreigners Must Meet to Obtain 5-Year Green Residency
- The UAE government has outlined the requirements for foreigners seeking to obtain a five-year Green Residency permit
- Three categories of applicants are eligible, including skilled workers, freelancers, and investors with specific financial thresholds
- Skilled workers must earn at least AED 15,000 (N5,486,794) monthly, while freelancers must prove an annual income of no less than AED 360,000 (N131,683,060)
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The UAE (United Arab Emirates) government has published the official requirements for its five-year Green Residency programme, setting out exactly what skilled workers, freelancers, and investors must prove to qualify.
The details are listed on the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website, which breaks eligibility into three distinct categories, each with its own conditions.
UAE: Requirements for Skilled Workers
Foreigners applying under the skilled worker category must satisfy all of the following:
1. A valid employment contract within the UAE
2. A professional classification of level 1, 2, or 3 as determined by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
3. A minimum qualification of a bachelor's degree
4. A monthly salary of at least AED 15,000
Requirements for freelancers, self-employed individuals, and investors
Those applying as freelancers or self-employed individuals face a separate set of conditions:
5. A freelance or self-employment permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
6. A bachelor's degree or a recognised specialised diploma
7. Proof of stable annual income or demonstrated financial solvency
8. Verified freelance income of at least AED 360,000 per year across the previous two years
Investors and business partners form the third eligible group, and they must present:
9. Proof of investment in or contribution to a business venture operating within the UAE -
10. All necessary licences and approvals from the relevant authorities
About the UAE Green residency
Unlike traditional UAE residency tied to an employer or sponsor, the Green Residency is a self-sponsored permit that grants eligible foreigners the right to live and work in the country for five years. It is designed to attract qualified professionals, independent earners, and entrepreneurs who can demonstrate economic contribution to the UAE.
The programme is part of a broader effort by the UAE to diversify its resident talent pool and offer long-term stability to foreigners who meet the financial and professional benchmarks the government has set.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced four categories of foreigners eligible for Special Entry visas.
UAE announces residency duration for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE listed the specific jobs that qualify foreigners for a long-term residency in the country.
Scientists, Doctors, executives, inventors, athletes, PhD holders and creatives are among the professionals named in the scheme.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng