Verydarkman accused Aproko Doctor after a victim identified as Legacy revealed he could not access over N17 million deposited with Raven Bank

Aproko Doctor posted a statement distancing himself from Raven Pay, claiming his ambassadorship ended in 2024

VDM also revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria had revoked the operating licence of Besta Microfinance Bank, the institution powering Raven Pay

Popular Nigerian activist and content creator Verydarkman (VDM) has aimed at health communicator Aproko Doctor following a viral complaint from a user who claimed he was unable to withdraw over N17 million deposited with Raven Pay, a digital financial platform the doctor had publicly endorsed.

The affected user, identified as Legacy, shared a post alleging that Raven Pay had blocked his access to N17.3 million in fixed deposit savings.

Verydarkman counters what Aproko Doctor said about Raven Pay Bank as calls out influencer over missing funds. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@aprokodoctor

Source: Instagram

He stated that every withdrawal attempt returned a failure notice, that the platform cited months of "maintenance," and that the app eventually showed he had no spendable balance.

Legacy directly appealed to Aproko Doctor, whom he credited with influencing his decision to invest, asking him to help amplify the matter and get answers from the bank.

Aproko Doctor's response draws criticism

Aproko Doctor responded with a written statement saying his brand ambassadorship with Raven Pay ended in 2024, that he had used the app himself and recommended it based on his experience at the time, and that he had no ownership, shareholding, or authority over the company's operations.

He directed affected customers to escalate complaints to the Central Bank of Nigeria's Consumer Protection Department.

Verydarkman warns Nigerians about trusting brands influenced by celebrities because a man loses N17 million in funds. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM described the response as "nonchalant, irresponsible, and careless," pointing out that Aproko Doctor made no offer to intervene or take personal accountability. He also surfaced a 2025 tweet in which Aproko Doctor appeared to promote Raven Pay, contradicting the claim that the relationship had ended in 2024. "Meaning you are lying," VDM stated plainly in the video.

Raven Pay linked to bank with revoked CBN licence

VDM went further, revealing that Raven Pay is powered by Besta Microfinance Bank, whose operating licence was officially revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria effective 1 July 2026.

Besta MFB appeared as number 26 on the CBN's published list of 46 microfinance banks whose licences were cancelled.

In a follow-up exchange shared by VDM, Legacy confirmed that after his complaint gained traction online, Raven Pay began releasing his funds in instalments and urged him to delete his post.

He said they eventually released the full outstanding amount, but noted that other affected customers remain unable to access their money.

VDM drags Raven Pay

VDM urged other victims to form a group so the matter could be escalated through the appropriate legal channels, stressing that no institution is above the law.

He also used the moment to issue a broader warning:

"Anything that has to do with investments, influenced by a Nigerian content creator, influencer, be careful. These people are influencers. They pay them to influence. Whatever thing that happens later, you're on your own."

Watch VDM's full Instagram breakdown of the Aproko Doctor and Raven Bank situation here:

VDM leaks Zinoleesky's voice note with Lil Frosh

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman on Monday, November 9, 2026, released a leaked voice note allegedly capturing a private conversation between Lil Frosh and Zinoleesky after Mohbad’s death.

In the recording, Lil Frosh claimed Davido personally called him to advise Zinoleesky to leave Marlians Records.

VDM said he had kept the recording for a long time, alleging that Davido and others had discussed plans to have Mohbad arrested in a WhatsApp group.

Source: Legit.ng