India published a list of 32 African countries whose citizens qualify for its e-Visa programme in 2026

West African nations including Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and Mali are among the countries listed as eligible

Travellers from eligible African countries can apply for India's e-Visa online without visiting an embassy

India has released the list of 32 African countries whose nationals are eligible to apply for its electronic visa (e-Visa) in 2026, opening a streamlined entry pathway for travellers across the continent.

The e-Visa scheme allows eligible applicants to complete the entire visa process online, removing the need for an in-person visit to an Indian diplomatic mission.

India releases e‑Visa list for 32 African countries in 2026. Photo credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The programme covers multiple visa categories, including tourism, business, and medical travel.

African countries on India's e-Visa list

Accordinf to Indian government, the 32 African nations confirmed as eligible are Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, and Sierra Leone.

Cameroon appears on the official list under the designation "Cameroon Union Republic," while Niger is listed as "Niger Republic."

What the e-Visa means for eligible travellers

Citizens of the 32 countries on the list can submit their visa applications through India's official e-Visa portal before travelling, with approvals typically granted electronically. This removes the logistical burden of embassy visits that many African travellers have historically faced when planning trips to India.

The e-Visa is valid for entry through designated airports and seaports in India. Applicants are generally required to hold a valid passport, provide a recent photograph, and pay the applicable processing fee at the time of application. Travel dates and entry details must be confirmed before the visa is used.

Notable African countries absent from the list include Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, among others, meaning citizens of those nations would need to apply for a traditional visa through an Indian embassy or consulate.

India's e-Visa programme covers dozens of countries worldwide, and the African portion of the list reflects the country's ongoing diplomatic and trade engagement with the continent.

Eligible nations apply online for tourism, business, and medical visas to India. Photo credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

See the full list below:

1. Angola.

2. Benin.

3. Botswana.

4. Burundi.

5. Cameroon (listed as Cameroon Union Republic).

6. Cape Verde.

7. Comoros.

8. Côte d'Ivoire.

9. Djibouti.

10. Equatorial Guinea.

11. Eritrea.

12. Eswatini.

13. Gabon.

14. Gambia.

15. Ghana.

16. Guinea.

17. Kenya.

18. Lesotho.

19. Liberia.

20. Madagascar.

21. Malawi.

22. Mali.

23. Mauritania.

24. Mauritius.

25. Morocco.

26. Mozambique.

27. Namibia.

28. Niger (listed as Niger Republic).

29. Rwanda.

30. Senegal.

31. Seychelles.

32. Sierra Leone.

Three countries eligible for visa on arrival in India

Legit.ng earlier reported that India has confirmed that citizens of only three countries are eligible to obtain a visa on arrival, with one of them subject to additional conditions before benefiting from the facility.

According to India's immigration authorities, the visa-on-arrival scheme is available to nationals of Japan and South Korea, as well as eligible citizens of the United Arab Emirates who have previously travelled to India using an e-visa or a regular paper visa.

India said the visa-on-arrival facility is not available to anyone whose parents or grandparents, whether paternal or maternal, were born in or were permanent residents of Pakistan.

Source: Legit.ng