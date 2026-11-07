Indonesia requires applicants for its 5-year second home visa to meet strict financial and documentary conditions

A valid passport with at least 36 months remaining is among the core requirements listed by Indonesian authorities

Family members applying as dependants of an existing second home visa holder must provide translated proof of their relationship

Indonesia has set out five mandatory document requirements for foreigners seeking its five-year second home visa, covering financial standing, personal identification, and family ties.

The requirements apply to applicants pursuing the long-stay second home visa or residence permit category, which Indonesia offers to qualified foreign nationals looking to live in the country for an extended period.

Indonesia’s Second Home Visa requires foreign applicants to meet strict financial, passport. Credit: BayIsmoyo/Getty

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Financial and personal requirements

Applicants must hold a personal bank account with a minimum balance of Rp. 2,000,000,000 (two billion rupiah), or the equivalent in a foreign currency.

This is one of the primary conditions attached to eligibility and must be demonstrated at the point of application.

Beyond finances, applicants are required to fulfil a commitment statement, the terms of which are attached to the official application documents. A recent passport-sized photograph is also compulsory.

The applicant's nationality passport must remain valid for at least 36 months from the date of application. Passports with less than three years of remaining validity will not be accepted.

Requirements for family members

Foreign nationals applying as the child or parent of someone who already holds an Indonesian second home visa or residence permit face additional conditions.

They must provide a birth certificate or family card that clearly establishes the qualifying relationship to the existing visa holder. Where the document is not in English, it must be translated into Indonesian before submission. Documents already in English do not require translation.

This provision allows immediate family members to apply under the same visa category, provided they can prove their familial connection through the accepted documents.

Permanent residence to 4 groups of foreigners in Indonesia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Indonesia has unveiled a new permanent residence pathway for foreigners with deep connections to the country, and the policy is already turning heads across the globe. The Directorate General of Immigration officially launched the Global Citizen of Indonesia (GCI) programme on January 26, 2026, during a ceremony held at the Pengayoman Polytechnic Campus in Tangerang City to mark the 76th Immigration Service Day.

Source: Legit.ng