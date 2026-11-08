India's Home Ministry published the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, relaxing passport and visa rules for several groups

The amendment covers registered Sri Lankan Tamils, certain Pakistani nationals, Tibetans, minority religious refugees, and military personnel

Indian and Nepali or Bhutanese citizens crossing borders by land or air now qualify for exemptions under specific identity document conditions

New Delhi, India - India's Home Ministry has eased passport and visa requirements for a wide range of foreign nationals living in the country, publishing the changes through the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, in the Official Gazette.

As reported by ET TravelWorld, the amended order introduces a formal definition of the Visa Manual issued by the Central Government, which consolidates instructions covering visas, immigration, and related matters. Gulf Business also noted the update.

Narendra Modi-led India revises its visa rules, with changes affecting selected foreign nationals and minority refugees from several countries. Photo credit: Getty Images/SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Dinodia Photo

Source: Getty Images

Sri Lankan Tamils, religious minorities included

Under the revised rules, Indian citizens travelling to Nepal or Bhutan by land or air no longer need to carry a passport, provided they present any one of the identity documents listed in the Visa Manual before an Immigration Officer and comply with any requests for information from the officer. The same arrangement applies to citizens of Nepal and Bhutan entering or leaving India.

Registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who took shelter in India up to January 9, 2015, have been added to the exempted category. Members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who fled to India due to religious persecution or fear of persecution and entered the country on or before December 31, 2024, are also exempt from passport and travel document requirements. However, these individuals must still obtain an appropriate visa to remain in India legally.

The amendment additionally covers members of the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force travelling on official duty, as well as family members accompanying them on government transport. Foreign crew on military vessels visiting India for repairs are also included, so long as they carry valid military identification and have been issued Military Ship Repair Permits.

Eligible Pakistani nationals who arrived in India by December 31, 2009, may qualify for passport exemptions. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Pakistani nationals and persons of Indian origin

Certain Pakistani nationals who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2009, intending to settle permanently but were unable to renew their passports because Pakistan had not issued them a Computerised National Identity Card, also qualify for the exemption.

Furthermore, the order covers Muslim men who were originally Indian citizens, left for Pakistan between August 15, 1947, and December 31, 1965, and subsequently returned to India on or before December 31, 2009. Persons of Indian origin who took up Malaysian or Singaporean citizenship and came back to India on or before December 31, 2009, on passports from either country that have since expired and cannot be renewed are also included under the revised provisions.

The amendment brings together several long-standing humanitarian and administrative concerns under a single updated legal framework, clarifying the status of groups that had previously existed in a grey area regarding documentation requirements.

Read more on visa applications

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng