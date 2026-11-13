Luxembourg's government introduced a simplified procedure for third-country nationals seeking to stay in the country for more than 90 days

The reform, approved by the Government Council in July 2025, took effect on October 1, 2026 and replaced a longer two-step application process

Foreigners who want to settle in Luxembourg now apply directly for a long-stay Visa D through a Luxembourg embassy or consulate abroad

Luxembourg has overhauled the way foreigners apply to live in the country long-term, with a new process for stays exceeding 90 days.

The reform affects third-country nationals, meaning people from outside the European Union who wish to settle in Luxembourg.

Luxembourg sets new entry process for long stays over 90 days. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Under the new arrangement, applicants no longer need to first obtain a temporary residence authorisation from Luxembourg's General Department of Immigration before separately applying for a visa. That two-step process has been scrapped.

How the New Luxembourg Visa D Process Works

Going forward, anyone wishing to stay in Luxembourg for more than 90 days must apply directly for a long-stay visa, known as a Visa D, through the competent Luxembourg embassy or consulate in their home country.

Where no such mission is available, applications may be submitted through an accredited external service provider.

The government noted that the updated procedure brings Luxembourg in line with common European immigration practice.

The page on the official Luxembourg government website was last updated on 23, October 2026.

Transitional arrangements are in place to protect those already in the system. Temporary residence authorisations issued before the changeover remain valid under their existing conditions.

Applications submitted on or before September 30, 2026 continue to be processed under the old procedure, and where approved, applicants receive a notification letter allowing them to apply for a Visa D at the relevant consular post without submitting additional documents.

Who the Changes Affect and What Categories Apply

The Visa D covers a broad range of residence purposes, including employment as a salaried worker, self-employment, the European Blue Card, seasonal and posted work, scientific research, studies, training, volunteer placements, au pair arrangements, and family reunification.

Applicants unsure of which category applies to their situation can consult Luxembourg's official Guichet.lu portal, where updated guidance has been available since October 1, 2026.

Category-specific checklists outline the required supporting documents, including rules on originals, copies, translations, legalisation, and apostilles.

Luxembourg publishes guidance on EU Blue card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Luxembourg's government website published the minimum annual salary a foreigner must earn to qualify for an EU Blue Card.

The required salary is set at EUR 65,652, which converts to roughly N99.4 million for Nigerian applicants.

Source: Legit.ng