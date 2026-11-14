Portugal Announces Change in Visa Application Process For 5 Categories Of Applicants
- The Consulate General of Portugal in London announced a new walk-in visa application system starting November 2026 at the VFS Global centre in London
- Five categories of applicants can now submit their visa applications without a prior appointment on selected Wednesdays
- The walk-in service is not available daily and operates only on pre-announced Wednesdays, excluding bank holidays
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The Consulate General of Portugal in London announced on October 16, 2026 that it will introduce dedicated walk-in days for visa applications at the VFS Visa Application Centre in London, operated by VFS Global, starting from November 2026.
The arrangement is specific to London and applies only to five categories of applicants who wish to submit their applications without booking a prior appointment.
Who Can Use the Walk-In Service
According to the official announcement, the five categories covered by this initiative are:
1. Family members of Portuguese nationals.
2. Family members of EU Citizens under Directive 2004/38/EC.
3. Family reunification applicants holding a notification of family reunification authorisation issued by AIMA.
4. Higher education students, including those on Erasmus+ programmes, applying for degrees at Bachelor's, Master's, Doctorate, or Post-Doctorate level.
5. Schengen visa (short-stay) applicants who can demonstrate that they have previously held at least three Schengen visas.
Eligible applicants may attend the VFS Visa Application Centre in London every Wednesday, excluding bank holidays, between 8:30 and 12:30, subject to available service capacity. The consulate has emphasised that this is not a daily walk-in service.
Applications must be submitted exclusively on the specific dates announced by the consulate for this purpose, and applicants should consult official announcements to confirm dates and categories covered on each occasion.
Important Rules for Schengen Applicants and On-Site Conduct
Applicants seeking a Schengen visa under this arrangement should note that it is a short-stay visa only.
It does not grant the right to reside in Portugal or in any other Schengen Area member state, and holders are required to leave the Schengen Area within the authorised period of stay.
On-site, applicants are expected to follow instructions from staff and maintain orderly queues.
The consulate has stated clearly that numbered tickets or any informal systems of organisation that have not been expressly authorised by the service will not be recognised. Inappropriate behaviour or inadequate safety and organisational conditions on the day could result in the suspension or cancellation of the walk-in service entirely.
Portugal publishes guidance on bilateral agreements
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Portugal's Ministry of Home Affairs published a full list of countries it holds bilateral agreements with, covering more than 70 nations worldwide.
The list includes countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with several African nations among those named.
Source: Legit.ng
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