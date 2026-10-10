The South African government outlined the conditions under which citizens can give up their citizenship when acquiring another nationality

South Africans who got foreign citizenship before October 6, 1995 may qualify for an exemption from losing their local citizenship

The process involves a formal application and is tied to the intention to become a citizen of another country

The South African government has confirmed that citizens who intend to acquire citizenship in another country are eligible to formally renounce their South African citizenship.

The process applies specifically to individuals who are in the process of, or are planning to, obtain nationality elsewhere.

South African citizenship rules allow eligible citizens to renounce their nationality when pursuing foreign citizenship. Photo credit: MathewDeLange/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Renunciation is not automatic, it requires deliberate action by the citizen seeking to give up their South African status.

Who can apply for exemption

Not all South Africans who hold dual nationality are required to renounce their local citizenship. The government has made provision for an exemption process, which is available to those who acquired the citizenship of another country before October 6, 1995.

Citizens who fall into this category can apply to be exempted from the loss of their South African citizenship, meaning they would not be forced to choose between their South African nationality and the foreign citizenship they already held prior to that date.

What this means for South Africans abroad

The guidance is particularly relevant for South Africans considering emigrating permanently or those already living abroad who are working towards naturalisation in their country of residence.

Understanding whether renunciation is required, or whether an exemption applies, is an important step before completing any foreign citizenship application.

South Africans who acquired foreign citizenship after October 6, 1995, without seeking the necessary exemption, may be at risk of losing their South African citizenship under the country's nationality laws.

Those who believe they qualify for an exemption are advised to apply through the appropriate government channels before finalising any foreign citizenship process.

South Africa releases fees for 6 visa types

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Republic of South Africa has disclosed the official visa fees for foreigners who wish to travel to the country for different purposes. The visa fees published on the official South African embassy website cover different visa categories. However, this article focuses only on a few types of South African visas, including the study visa, medical visa, research visa, transit visa, general work visa, and business visa.

Source: Legit.ng