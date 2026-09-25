The German government published the official fee structure for nationality applications under the Nationality Act (StAG)

Standard naturalisation costs 255 euros (roughly N384,897), but certain groups are fully exempt from paying any fee at all

It is noteworthy that the law also allows authorities to reduce or waive fees for others based on equity or public interest

Germany has identified specific categories of people who can apply for citizenship without paying any fee, under Section 38 of the country's Nationality Act (StAG).

The law, which applies in 2026, sets the standard naturalisation fee at 255 euros (roughly N384,897).

Germany names six categories eligible for a citizenship fee exemption. Photo credit: Omer Messinger, Stockcam

Source: Getty Images

A reduced fee of 51 euros applies to a minor child naturalised alongside a parent, provided the child has no income of their own under the Income Tax Act.

Determining whether German citizenship exists or does not exist costs 51 euros (roughly N76,979) on application, while the issuance of other certificates carries a fee of between 5 and 51 euros.

German citizenship: Who pays no fee at all

The following groups are fully exempt from nationality fees under the law:

1. People being naturalised under Article 116, paragraph 2, sentence 1 of the Basic Law, as well as those receiving nationality certification under Article 116, paragraph 2, sentence 2.

2. People naturalised under Section 15 of the Nationality Act.

3. Former Germans who lost their citizenship through marriage to a foreign national.

4. People making acquisition declarations under Section 5.

5. People who are renouncing German citizenship.

6. People whose citizenship status is being determined by authorities on their own initiative under Section 30, paragraph 1, sentence 3.

German citizenship: Reduced fees also possible

Beyond the exemptions listed above, the law gives authorities room to lower or waive fees in cases where doing so serves the public interest or is considered fair given the applicant's personal circumstances.

This discretionary provision applies to the fees set out in paragraph 2 of the same section.

The law also outlines charges that apply when an application is withdrawn or rejected after substantive review has begun. In such cases, a fee of up to 25 euros (roughly N37,735) may be charged, provided the applicant was responsible for the outcome.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had explained how families of foreigners can acquire citizenship without one key requirement.

Steps to acquire German citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had outlined the steps to acquire its citizenship.

The process, outlined on the official German naturalisation portal, is designed to walk applicants through each stage methodically, giving them a clear picture of what to expect before they begin.

The first step asks prospective applicants to honestly assess whether they meet the basic requirements for naturalisation before submitting anything.

Source: Legit.ng