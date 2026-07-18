South Africa has released an update on the cost of its visa applications for interested foreigners

The embassy published a list of the different visa categories and their costs in dollars

The amount displayed for each category of South Africa visa has also been converted to naira

The Republic of South Africa has disclosed the official visa fees for foreigners who wish to travel to the country for different purposes.

The visa fees published on the official South African embassy website cover different visa categories. However, this article focuses only on a few types of South African visas, including the study visa, medical visa, research visa, transit visa, general work visa, and business visa.

6 types of South Africa visas and official application fees released for 2026. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africa: Types of visas and fees

The visa fees, which range from over $30 to over $100, have also been converted to Nigerian naira for easier understanding.

Below are some of the South African visa types foreigners can apply for before travelling to the country.

South Africa: Study Visa

This is the first on the list. The South African study visa is meant for foreign students who wish to study at a recognised and approved institution in the country.

The cost of a South African study visa is below.

Study visa cost: $36.00 (N49,620)

South Africa: Medical Visa

Individuals who plan to travel to South Africa to seek medical treatment are required to apply for a medical visa and pay the prescribed fee.

The cost of a South African medical visa is below.

Medical visa cost: $36.00 (N49,620)

South Africa: Visa to Conduct Research

This visa is available to professionals and researchers who wish to conduct research at recognised institutions in South Africa.

To apply for a South African research visa, an applicant is required to pay the fee stated below.

Research visa cost: $36.00 (N49,620)

6 types of South Africa visas foreigners can apply for and their official fees. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

South Africa: Transit Visa

A transit visa allows travellers to pass through South Africa on their way to another destination.

Passengers who transit through South Africa may be required to obtain a transit visa and pay the applicable fee.

The cost of a South African transit visa is below.

Transit visa cost: $36.00 (N49,620)

South Africa: General Work Visa

A general work visa allows a foreign national to live and work in South Africa after meeting the country's immigration requirements.

According to the South African embassy, applicants for a general work visa are required to pay the fee below.

General work visa cost: $127.00 (N175,047)

South Africa: Business Visa

Foreign nationals who wish to travel to South Africa to carry out approved business activities are required to apply for a South African business visa.

The cost of a South African business visa is the same as that of the general work visa.

Business visa cost: $127.00 (N175,047)

South Sudan releases official visa fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Republic of South Sudan released the official visa fees Nigerians must pay when applying for a visa to the country.

The report explained that the visa fee depends on the type of visa and its validity period. According to the South Sudan government, applicants can choose between a single-entry visa and a multiple-entry visa with different validity periods, each with its own official fee.

Source: Legit.ng