The British Army has outlined specific financial and language requirements that soldiers must meet before their foreign family members can join them in the UK

A minimum salary threshold applies to all soldiers who wish to sponsor family members, regardless of how many children are involved

Soldiers are also responsible for covering the travel and visa costs of any family members they intend to bring into the country

The British Army has published clear conditions that soldiers must satisfy before their foreign family members are permitted to relocate to the United Kingdom with them.

According to information on the official Army recruitment website, family members of serving soldiers can join them in the UK, provided both the soldier and the family meet the country's immigration rules.

UK army lists conditions for soldiers to bring foreign family into the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The responsibility for funding the move rests entirely with the soldier.

British army: Minimum income requirements for foreign families

To qualify, a soldier must earn at least £23,496 per year, which reflects the minimum salary after completing training.

This threshold applies uniformly, meaning it does not increase based on the number of children a soldier wishes to bring into the country. The requirement came into effect on 11 April 2024.

Beyond the income threshold, both the soldier and their family members must also satisfy English language requirements as part of the immigration process.

Visa and travel costs fall on UK soldier

In addition to meeting the income benchmark, soldiers are required to personally cover the visa application fees and travel expenses for any family members they plan to bring over.

The Army notes that entry visa costs are reviewed and updated every April, so the exact amount a soldier will need to budget for may vary depending on when they apply.

Prospective recruits who have family members living abroad are encouraged to raise their personal immigration circumstances directly with their recruiter at the earliest opportunity, so that the relevant guidance can be factored into their planning before enlistment.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng