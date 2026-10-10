Travellers leaving France should check the customs rules of their destination country before departure, as products permitted to leave France may still be banned on arrival abroad

Items such as alcohol, tobacco, food, medicines, plants, cash and electronic devices can often be carried, but limits and import conditions vary by country

Airlines may also impose additional restrictions, making it important to review both customs and carrier requirements before travelling

Travellers leaving France with items such as alcohol, tobacco, food, medicines, plants or valuable goods should check the customs rules of their destination before departure.

While France generally allows these products to leave the country, it is the regulations of the country you are visiting that determine whether they can enter its territory.

Customs rules for travel from France vary by destination, making it essential to check import limits before packing alcohol. Photo credit: Abdul Saboor / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Customs checks take place when you arrive in your destination country. As a result, travellers are strongly advised to review local import rules before travelling.

For example, although France allows travellers to carry cured meats, the United States prohibits the entry of meat products into its territory.

Customs rules for products leaving France

The rules for leaving France are generally not very restrictive. However, travellers must ensure that the products they carry comply with the customs regulations of their destination country.

Airlines may also impose their own restrictions on transporting certain goods, including pets and other regulated items. Checking airline requirements before departure is therefore essential.

Alcohol customs rules when leaving France

Travellers can take alcoholic drinks, including:

Wine

Spirits

Beer

However, the quantity allowed depends on the customs rules of the destination country. Limits vary from one country to another, so travellers should check local regulations before travelling.

Tobacco customs rules when leaving France

Authorised tobacco products include:

Cigarettes

Cigars

Rolling tobacco

The amount permitted depends on the import limits set by the destination country.

Food products customs rules for travel

Travellers can generally take non-perishable food products, including:

Vacuum-packed products

Preserved foods

There are no specific restrictions when leaving France. However, destination countries may apply different limits or bans.

Some countries prohibit the import of certain food products, including non-sterilised foods such as cheeses or cured meats. Products of animal and plant origin are often subject to strict health regulations.

Medication customs rules for International travel

Personal medication can be carried when travelling abroad.

For medicines classified as narcotics, such as methadone, a medical prescription from a doctor is required.

Travellers are also advised to:

Keep medicines in their original packaging during the trip

Carry only quantities intended for personal use

Plant customs rules for travellers

Plants and seeds can generally be taken out of France without specific restrictions.

However, some countries require a phytosanitary certificate before allowing plants to enter their territory.

Jewellery and watches customs rules

Travellers may carry jewellery and watches for personal use when the value is below €10,000.

No specific restrictions apply, but it is recommended to keep proof of purchase or ownership for high-value items.

Cash customs rules when leaving France

Cash amounts below €10,000 can be taken out of France without particular restrictions.

Travellers should still ensure they comply with any financial declaration requirements that may apply in their destination country.

Valuable objects and works of art

Works of art and other valuable objects can be taken when travelling abroad.

To avoid potential issues during customs inspections, travellers are advised to carry proof of purchase or proof of ownership.

Electronic devices customs rules

Travellers can generally take electronic devices such as:

Computers

Mobile phones

Cameras

Although there are no specific restrictions on leaving France, some countries may refuse entry for certain devices, including drones and camcorders. Travellers should check local regulations before departure.

Key customs advice before travelling from France

Before travelling abroad from France, it is important to check both the customs rules of the destination country and any airline restrictions that may apply. While France permits the export of many commonly carried items, entry requirements overseas can vary significantly depending on the product and destination.

France lists 13 countries whose citizens can enter its territories

Legit.ng earlier reported that the French government has outlined the categories of foreign nationals who do not need a visa to enter its overseas territories in 2026.

It covers three broad grounds: nationality, possession of a residence permit, and holding of a long-stay visa.

Source: Legit.ng