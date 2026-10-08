The UK government announced a restriction on a specific category of pet food that foreigners and travellers are prohibited from bringing into the country

The ban targets pet food containing animal products derived from certain livestock, affecting many common commercial pet food brands

The restriction applies to anyone travelling into the UK, including those carrying pet supplies for personal use

The United Kingdom has announced a ban on one category of pet food that travellers and foreigners are not permitted to bring into the country.

According to information published on the UK government's official website, the restriction applies to any pet food that contains meat or other animal products sourced from pigs, cows, sheep, goats, or deer.

UK explains 1 type of pet food travellers cannot bring into the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Monty Rakusen/Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

Pet food banned from entering the UK

The government's guidance states clearly:

"You cannot bring in pet food if it contains meat or other animal products from pig, cow, sheep, goat or deer."

This means that a wide range of commercially available pet foods, particularly those formulated for dogs and cats, could fall under the ban, given how commonly these animal proteins feature in popular products sold around the world.

What travellers need to know

Anyone planning to travel to the United Kingdom with pet food in their luggage is advised to check the ingredients of any products they intend to carry. If the pet food lists any meat or derivatives from the five named animals, it cannot legally be brought into the UK.

The restriction is relevant not only to pet owners relocating to the UK but also to those making short trips or visiting with their animals. Travellers who bring restricted pet food into the country risk having the items confiscated at the border.

UK lists prohibited items travellers cannot import

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK had published a list of goods that travellers are prohibited or restricted from bringing into the country.

The list includes controlled drugs, offensive weapons, self-defence sprays, endangered species, rough diamonds and certain other items, while some restricted goods require the appropriate licence or permit before they can be brought into the UK.

Source: Legit.ng