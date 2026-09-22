• ICAO's updated aviation safety rules on power banks took effect on March 27, 2026, affecting passengers on all member airlines

• The new rules limit how many power banks a passenger can carry and where those devices must be stored during a flight

• Certain power bank capacities are now restricted, and passengers face new rules on how they can use the devices mid-air

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) introduced a new set of rules governing the carriage of power banks on passenger aircraft, with the regulations taking effect on March 27, 2026.

The changes apply to all 193 ICAO member states and were approved by the 36 nations that form the ICAO Council following a review by the organisation's Air Navigation Commission.

ICAO power bank rules now require passengers to carry a maximum of two power banks in their carry-on baggage during air travel. Photo credit: Nicolas Economou

Source: Getty Images

According to ICAO, the rules amend the Technical Instructions for the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods by Air (Doc 9284) and have been distributed to all member states.

What the new rules say

Under the updated guidelines, passengers are allowed to carry a maximum of two power banks per person. All power banks must be kept in carry-on baggage and cannot be packed in checked luggage under any circumstances. Using power banks to recharge other devices during a flight is also prohibited.

Additionally, many airlines have gone further by restricting passengers from storing power banks in overhead bins. Power banks with a capacity above 160Wh are generally banned from passenger aircraft altogether.

Crew members are, however, permitted to carry and use power banks where required by the operational needs of the aircraft.

Maximum 2 power banks per passenger Must be carried in carry-on baggage only Cannot be placed in checked luggage Recharging power banks during flight is prohibited Many airlines also prohibit storing them in overhead bins Power banks above 160Wh are generally prohibited on passenger aircraft

Why ICAO changed the rules

The ICAO Dangerous Goods Panel drove the review, citing the need to address risks linked to lithium battery-powered devices. The panel's recommendations were assessed and endorsed by the Air Navigation Commission before being put to the Council for approval.

ICAO said the changes reflect its broader commitment to aviation safety as part of its strategic goal of achieving zero fatalities and net zero carbon emissions in air transport by 2050.

The organisation added that the new specifications are designed to give both passengers and airlines greater peace of mind when travelling with these increasingly common devices.

Travellers are advised to check that their power banks meet the capacity limit and to confirm the specific policies of their airline before flying, as individual carriers may have rules that go beyond the ICAO minimum requirements.

Airline passengers must keep power banks in cabin baggage as ICAO enforces stricter lithium battery safety rules. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Items travellers are not allowed to bring to France

Legit.ng earlier reported that travellers planning to visit France in 2026 should be aware of new customs rules. The French authorities have published a detailed list of items that are either banned or strictly regulated when entering the country.

Source: Legit.ng