The UK government published a list of business activities that foreign visitors are permitted to carry out without needing a work visa

Visitors can attend meetings, sign contracts, and speak at events under certain conditions tied to the visitor route

Remote work is also allowed, but only if it is not the main reason for travelling to the UK

The UK government has published a clear breakdown of the business-related activities that foreign nationals on a visitor visa are allowed to carry out while in the country, without needing to apply for a work visa.

According to official guidance, visitors may take part in a range of professional activities during their stay, so long as they comply with the conditions attached to the visitor route.

8 activities foreigners can do in Britain without a work visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

Business activities allowed on UK visitor visa

Below is the full list of what foreigners on a UK visitor visa may legally do:

1. Attend meetings, conferences, seminars and job interviews: Visitors are free to take part in these professional gatherings without it counting as work.

2. Give a one-off talk or a short series of talks: This is permitted provided the events are not organised as commercial activities and do not generate profit for the organiser.

3. Negotiate and sign business deals and contracts: Visitors may engage in formal business dealings, including putting their signature to legally binding agreements.

4. Attend trade fairs for promotional purposes: This is allowed as long as the visitor does not directly sell goods or services at the event itself.

5. Carry out site visits and inspections: Visitors may travel to UK locations for the purpose of observing or assessing sites relevant to their work overseas.

6. Gather information for their employment outside the UK: Research and fact-finding activities that support a job based in another country are permitted.

7. Receive briefings on the requirements of a UK-based customer: This is allowed on the condition that any actual work for that customer is carried out outside the UK, not on British soil.

8. Carry out remote work related to their overseas employment: Visitors may work remotely for their foreign employer while in the UK, provided remote working is not the primary purpose of their visit.

What the rules mean for visitors

The guidance makes clear that the visitor route is not designed as a backdoor to working in the UK. Each permitted activity comes with conditions, and crossing those boundaries, such as directly selling at a trade fair or making remote work the main reason for the trip, could put a visitor's status at risk.

The rules are particularly relevant for business travellers, professionals attending international summits, and those who need to maintain contact with overseas employers while temporarily in the country.

UK sets salary requirement for skilled workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published the salary requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for a Skilled Worker visa.

The Home Office said eligible applicants must work for an approved employer and earn at least £41,700 per year or the going rate for their occupation, whichever is higher.

Source: Legit.ng