Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined the rules governing employment for participants in its working holiday programmes

Certain categories of establishments are strictly off-limits to working holiday visa holders, with violations potentially leading to deportation

Japan also warned foreigners against dealing with fraudulent organisations claiming to assist with working holiday visa applications

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published detailed guidelines on what foreigners holding a working holiday visa are and are not permitted to do while working in the country.

According to the ministry, participants in the working holiday programmes are allowed to take up employment, but only as an activity that is secondary to their holiday.

Japan publishes work conditions for foreigners on working holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Work conditions for Japan working holiday visa

The primary purpose of the visa remains leisure and travel, with work serving only as a means of supplementing travel funds.

The Japanese government draws a firm line around certain types of establishments. Working holiday visa holders are expressly forbidden from taking up employment at bars, cabarets, nightclubs, gambling venues, or any other premises considered to affect public morals. Anyone found working at such a place risks being deemed in violation of Japan's Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act and may face deportation. An exception exists only for individuals identified as victims of human traffikking.

Employers who knowingly direct working holiday participants into these prohibited roles also face legal exposure, with potential criminal charges for facilitating illegal work or human traffikking.

Japan: What participants must do after arriving

Once a working holiday participant finds a place to live in Japan, they are required to visit their local municipal office and notify the Ministry of Justice of their address within 14 days.

The ministry also flagged a growing concern around fraudulent organisations claiming to offer assistance with working holiday visa applications. It stated clearly that no external organisation, including incorporated associations, operates in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on these programmes, and urged applicants to be cautious.

For those who need support finding work, the ministry directed foreign job-seekers to the Employment Service Centre for Foreigners, which operates in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka, and offers assistance in English and other languages. Additional support is available at certain regional public employment offices known as Hello Work, which fall under the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The ministry added that participants may be asked to complete a questionnaire after finishing their programme and encouraged cooperation in this regard.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng