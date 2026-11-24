Qatar has identified specific actions that citizens consider deeply offensive when carried out by visitors or foreigners

The guidelines cover everything from hand gestures and pointing to the way a person sits during a conversation

Foreigners who ignore these cultural rules risk having a meeting or conversation ended abruptly by a Qatari host

Qatar has issued a set of cultural guidelines warning foreigners about specific behaviours and actions that locals consider offensive. The guidelines are aimed at helping visitors navigate everyday social interactions with Qataris without causing unintended offence.

The rules touch on physical contact, gestures, body language, and even how a person conducts themselves during a formal meeting or conversation. Foreigners living in or travelling to Qatar are advised to take these customs seriously, as some of them can lead to an abrupt end to a meeting or a breakdown in communication.

Qatar identifies 4 actions foreigners should avoid when interacting with Qataris. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ODD ANDERSEN/ MicroStockHub

Source: Getty Images

4 behaviours Qataris find insulting

Below are the actions that Qatar has flagged as offensive:

1. Placing a hand behind someone's neck

Resting or placing a hand behind a Qatari's neck is considered inappropriate unless the two individuals share a close personal relationship or friendship. The guidelines state:

"Qataris also find it insulting if someone puts their hand behind their neck unless they are friends or have that kind of comfort level."

2. Pointing fingers at a person

Directing a finger at another individual is viewed as rude in Qatari culture and should be avoided entirely during interactions, whether in a formal or casual setting.

3. Checking your watch during a meeting

Repeatedly glancing at a watch while in conversation with a Qatari signals disrespect and disinterest. According to the guidelines,

"In a meeting or a conversation with a Qatari, avoid looking at your watch, it's considered insulting, and the other person may just stop the meeting or conversation with you."

4. Sitting with your foot facing someone's face

The way a person sits can also offend. The guidelines are clear:

"Never sit with your legs crossed in such a way that the foot of one leg is resting on the knee of the other leg, with the foot facing another person's face. This is considered an insult in Qatar."

Foreigners are encouraged to familiarise themselves with these social norms before engaging with Qatari nationals, as cultural sensitivity plays an important role in building respectful relationships in the country.

Qatar lists 3 clothes women cannot wear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar had outlined three clothing items women are not allowed to wear when visiting government buildings and mosques.

The restrictions include shorts, skirts, and sleeveless tops. Women visiting mosques are also required to cover their hair, while wearing an abaya is not compulsory.

Source: Legit.ng