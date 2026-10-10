The UK Army addressed a common concern among potential recruits about whether joining means giving up hobbies and personal interests

Soldiers reportedly continue playing sports, gaming, and pursuing other interests outside of work, training, and duty hours

One soldier shared how joining the Army changed his expectations about continuing to play competitive hockey

The British Army has addressed a widespread concern among young people considering enlistment: whether joining the military means abandoning personal hobbies and a social life.

According to the Army, soldiers do get free time, and many use it to continue the activities they enjoyed before service.

The British Army encourages recruits to keep their hobbies, with soldiers enjoying sport, fitness, gaming, and social life alongside military service. Photo credit: UK Army

Source: Getty Images

When not on duty, training, or working, soldiers reportedly engage in sports, gym sessions, gaming, and other leisure activities. Some even discover new interests after joining.

Hobbies and sport in the army

The Army's position is clear: recruits do not have to give up the things they care about. Football, rugby, hockey, golf, running, music, and fitness are all common activities among serving soldiers. The Army frames itself not as a replacement for a recruit's existing life, but as an addition to it.

"You're not leaving anything behind by joining. If anything, you're gaining," the Army said in its guidance to prospective recruits.

Sport, in particular, appears to be a significant part of military culture. Soldiers have the option to play casually or compete at higher levels, including representing their unit or the Army at national competitions.

From worry to Army under-25s representation

One soldier's experience illustrates how expectations can shift after joining. The soldier, who plays hockey, said he had assumed the sport would no longer be part of his life once he enlisted.

"I thought I was going to have to leave all hockey behind. I've gone on to represent the Army Under 25s," the soldier said.

The Army's message to those weighing up enlistment is that a busy schedule does not mean a life without personal fulfilment. Whether a potential recruit's priority is competitive sport or simply staying active, the Army says there is room for both.

UK announces foreigners eligible to join British military

Legit.ng earlier reported that the British Army has clarified which foreign nationals are eligible to join its ranks, confirming that the application window for Commonwealth residents is currently closed except for those applying as musicians.

Source: Legit.ng