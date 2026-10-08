France's French Foreign Legion has published the official conditions that foreign soldiers must meet before they can apply for French nationality

The Legion's FAQ confirmed that citizenship is not automatic, with soldiers required to complete at least five years of service first

Documents required at the point of recruitment also vary depending on whether a candidate comes from inside or outside the European Union

France has laid out the exact conditions under which foreign soldiers serving in the French Foreign Legion can obtain French citizenship, drawing renewed attention to one of the world's most storied military institutions.

According to official French Foreign Legion recruitment rules, foreign legionnaires become eligible to apply for French nationality after five years of service.

France shares conditions for becoming a citizen as a foreign army man. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The process is not automatic. Before the nationality is granted, a legionnaire must demonstrate a satisfactory service record and a genuine willingness to integrate into French society.

How French Foreign Legion citizenship process works

The path to citizenship begins with:

- A residence permit, which is issued conditionally once a legionnaire meets the initial requirements.

- Full nationality follows, subject to continued good conduct and the legionnaire's demonstrated commitment to French values and integration. The French government describes the process as rewarding dedication, stating that nationality "will be given to him conditionally" and is "generally granted, subject to having a good way of serving."

- Recruitment requirements also vary by a candidate's origin. Citizens of European Union member states are asked to present all valid identity documents issued by their home country, which may include a national identity card, passport, driving licence, and academic certificates. Candidates from outside the EU must present a valid passport.

- The French Army does not accept copies, photographs, travel documents, or residence permits in place of originals. Regardless of nationality, every recruit must provide a birth certificate or a filiation extract before the end of their first contract year.

Who joins French Foreign Legion

The French Foreign Legion has long recruited soldiers from around the world, offering non-French nationals a rare opportunity to serve in the French Army and, eventually, build a new life in France. The citizenship pathway has long been one of the Legion's most distinctive features, setting it apart from conventional military service.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that France announced the age requirements foreigners who want to join the elite military unit must meet.

France publishes conditions for owning a business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France announced its Passeport Talent scheme and the requirements foreign nationals must meet to start or acquire a business in the country.

Applicants need to invest at least €30,000 and show they have the required education or professional experience. Those who qualify could receive a residence permit valid for up to four years.

Source: Legit.ng