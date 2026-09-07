Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma left Nigeria on Sunday, more than two years after arriving on medical grounds amid a treason charge

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan announced Koroma's departure, revealing he had worked quietly to support conditions for a safe return

Sierra Leone's Attorney-General confirmed the criminal proceedings against Koroma were discontinued and removed from the court's docket in July

Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma has returned to Freetown after spending roughly two and a half years in Nigeria, following the discontinuation of treason charges that had kept him away from his country since early 2024.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan confirmed the departure on Sunday, sharing a post on X in which he described seeing Koroma off personally.

Ernest Bai Koroma returns to Freetown, marking a historic homecoming after treason charges are dropped. Photo credit: Vatican Pool/Getty Images

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"This morning, I had the pleasure of seeing off my dear friend and brother, His Excellency President Ernest Bai Koroma, as he begins his journey home to Sierra Leone," Jonathan wrote. "Nigeria was his home away from home for over two years, and I am grateful we could offer friendship, support, and solidarity during that period."

According to AFP, Jonathan also disclosed that he had been engaged behind the scenes to ease Koroma's path home.

"Working quietly with others, we encouraged dialogue and engagement with the Sierra Leonean authorities to help create the conditions for his safe and dignified return," he said.

How Koroma ended up in Nigeria

Koroma, who governed Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2018, left for Nigeria in January 2024 after a high court granted him permission to travel abroad on medical grounds, even though he was facing a treason charge at the time. He had been indicted over his alleged involvement in a November 2023 coup attempt in which gunmen stormed military barracks and a prison, releasing around 2,200 inmates and killing more than 20 people.

Koroma denied any role in the attack. His lawyers described the charges as politically motivated and called them "trumped up."

The case emerged against the backdrop of a disputed 2023 presidential election in which incumbent Julius Maada Bio secured a second term, with concerns that pursuing the charges could deepen political tensions in the country. Koroma arrived in Nigeria on a presidential aircraft and was received by several Nigerian officials.

Sierra Leone's Attorney-General, Alpha Sasay, issued a public notice in July confirming that all criminal proceedings against Koroma had been formally discontinued and that the case had been struck from the court's records. The notice further confirmed that Koroma's bail conditions ceased with immediate effect. Sasay did not offer any explanation for the decision to drop the case.

Sierra Leone drops treason charges against ex-president

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sierra Leone’s government has officially dropped treason and other charges against former President Ernest Bai Koroma, who was arrested in connection with an attempted coup nearly three years ago.

The 72-year-old ex-leader has consistently denied any role in the November 2023 attempted coup, when gunmen stormed a military armoury and several prisons, releasing almost 2,000 inmates.

Source: Legit.ng