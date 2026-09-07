Lizzy Anjorin made fresh claims about Rakeem's origins during a live session, sharing footage of a woman she alleged is his biological mother

Lizzy claimed the woman is Kenyan and gave birth to Rakeem for Juma Jux before the child was adopted by the couple

A Lagos High Court had already granted an interim order on September 2, 2026, barring Lizzy from posting about the Mkambala family

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has stirred fresh controversy with new claims about the origins of Priscilla Ojo's son, Rakeem, even as a court order restrains her from speaking on the matter.

During a recent live session, Lizzy shared footage showing a woman carrying the young boy. She identified the woman as Rakeem's biological mother and alleged that she gave birth to him for Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, who is now Priscilla's husband.

Lizzy Anjorin causes a stir after showing photos of Priscilla Ojo’s son’s alleged mother. Credit: @lizzyanjorin, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Lizzy further claimed the woman is Kenyan and that Rakeem was subsequently adopted from her.

The actress also issued a pointed warning to Nigerians, saying: "We are getting more evidence," and urging the public not to seek justice for Priscilla Ojo "if she is eventually arrested and detained over the matter."

Court Order Against Lizzy Anjorin

The live session came despite a court order specifically barring Lizzy from making such public statements.

The Lagos State High Court, presided over by Justice Y.A. Adesanya, granted an interim injunction on September 2, 2026, following an application filed by Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, her husband Juma Mussa Mkambala, and their son Rakeem Mkambala.

According to court documents sighted by Legit.ng, Justice Adesanya ordered that Lizzy Anjorin, her representatives, and anyone acting on her behalf must not broadcast, publish, or post any editorial content concerning the Mkambala family across all social media platforms.

The order was interim in nature, meaning it was issued pending further proceedings in the case.

Lizzy Anjorin drops photos as controversy over Priscilla Ojo’s son takes new turn. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin Presses on With Claims

Despite the legal restraint, Lizzy appears determined to continue her campaign, hinting that more material is on the way.

Her decision to proceed with the live session after the court order was granted has raised questions about the potential legal consequences she could face.

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of veteran actress Iyabo Ojo, married Juma Jux earlier in 2024. The couple's family life has repeatedly been dragged into public controversy following a series of claims made by Lizzy on social media.

Source: Legit.ng