The FBI placed Nigerian man Olumide Adebiyi Adediran on its Most Wanted list over federal charges linked to bank fraud and identity theft

Adediran allegedly used stolen identities of US citizens to open bank and credit accounts before fleeing Illinois in late 2001

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has named a Nigerian man, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, on its Most Wanted list for white collar crimes, releasing his photograph and details to the public.

Adediran, born on October 11, 1968, faces federal charges of Bank Fraud, Identification Document Fraud, and Credit Card Fraud, all stemming from alleged offences that began in August 2001 in Champaign, Illinois.

FBI names Nigerian fugitive Olumide Adediran on Most Wanted list for bank fraud. Photo credit: FBI

Source: Getty Images

According to the FBI, Adediran walked into a bank in Champaign and attempted to withdraw money from a fraudulent cheque he had deposited.

He also allegedly used personal information stolen from United States citizens to open both bank accounts and charge accounts in their names.

How Adediran ended up on the most wanted list

With his trial in the Central District of Illinois approaching, Adediran fled the jurisdiction at the end of December 2001, days before proceedings were due to begin. On January 2, 2002, a federal arrest warrant was issued against him by the United States District Court, Central District of Illinois, in Urbana, Illinois, on the additional charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

The FBI notes that Adediran has ties to south Florida and has operated under more than a dozen aliases, including Kevin Olumide Adediran, Eric O. Williams, Stephen Dediyi, Maxo Alexandre, Olumide Adkins, and Edward N. Anderson, among others.

See the photos and other details here.

FBI offers $10,000 reward for Adediran's arrest

The bureau is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to Adediran's arrest and conviction. He is described as a Black male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI.

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