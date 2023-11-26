There are fears of a coup in Sierra Leone as unidentified gunmen attacked a military barracks in Freetown, attempting to breach an armoury

The Sierra Leonean government subsequently declared a nationwide curfew, urging citizens to stay indoors

President Julius Maada Bio reassured the public, stating that security forces repelled the attackers, restoring calm, and emphasised his commitment to protecting democracy

Freetown, Sierra Leone - There are fears of a coup in Sierra Leone following a reported military breach.

Multiple reports cited by Legit.ng indicate that some unidentified gunmen attacked a military barracks and attempted to break into an armoury in the capital, Freetown, on Sunday, November 26.

The Sierra Leonean government has declared a nationwide curfew to contain the development.

Sierra Leone attack: citizens should stay indoors

In a statement on Sunday, Sierra Leone's information minister, Chernor Bah, urged all citizens to stay indoors.

"In the early hours of Sunday, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armoury at the Wilberforce barracks. They have been rebuffed," Bah said in a statement cited by Reuters.

"A nationwide curfew has been declared with immediate effect ... We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors."

President Julius Maada Bio addresses Sierra Leoneans

Meanwhile, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone has addressed the citizens regarding the development.

In a statement posted on X, the president said there was a security breach at the Military Barracks at Wilberforce in Freetown.

He, however, said the gunmen were repelled by the security forces, adding that calm has been restored.

The Sierra Leonean president added that the combined team of security forces will root out the remnant of the fleeing renegades.

President Maada Bio said he is determined to protect democracy in Sierra Leone and urged all Sierra Leoneans to "unite towards this collective responsibility."

How Maada Bio was re-elected in disputed Sierra Leonean election

Legit.ng notes that President Bio was re-elected in June 2023 in a disputed election, whose result was rejected by the main opposition candidate.

Al Jazeera reported that international observers condemned a “lack of transparency” in the election.

The political situation in the West African nation has since remained tense.

Protests staged against the government in August led to the death of six police officers and at least 21 civilians.

President Maada Bio described the protest as an attempted coup.

Coups in Africa: A disturbing trending

There have been eight military coups in West and Central Africa since 2020, threatening democracy in the region.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has consistently spoken against coups and attempted to restore democracy in Nigeria via a military intervention.

ECOWAS parliament wants sanctions against Niger Republic lifted

Meanwhile, some concerned parliamentarians of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament have urged President Tinubu and other member states to lift the sanctions placed on the Niger Republic following the military takeover.

This appeal was made on Wednesday, November 22, by Senator Ali Ndume (Nigeria), Hon. Djibo Ali Amadou (Niger Rep), Hon. Issa Salifou (Benin), Hon Abdullahi Balarabe Salame (Sokoto) and other legislators of the ECOWAS parliament from other members states.

Addressing journalists shortly after the opening ceremony of the 2nd ordinary session of the ECOWAS parliament attended by Legit.ng in Abuja, Senator Ndume said neighbouring Nigeria states are bearing the cost of the damage triggered by these sanctions.

