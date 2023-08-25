There has been rumour of a failed military coup in Sierra Leone, another ECOWAS country, while the region battles the military junta in the Niger Republic

There has been heightened political tension in Sierra Leone following the outcome of the June 2023 presidential election in the West African country

The police in the country have confirmed the arrest of some military and police personnel, but their details were yet to be unveiled

Freetown, Sierra Leone - Sierra Leone is another West African country that was said to have experienced a failed military coup in recent times through the help of police and army personnel in the country.

The news came against a series of military coups in the West African region. Niger is the latest experience in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries, which Sierra Leone has condemned.

The political tension in Sierra Leone

The political tension in Sierra Leone has been heightened due to the standoff between the government and the opposition following the outcome of the keenly contested June 2023 general elections.

The news started as a rumour, but with a state investigation, several military, police personnel, and civilians have been arrested as part of the alleged plot to overthrow the democratically elected government.

However, the police and government officials have refused to refer to the development as a coup but as "subversion" throughout the investigation.

Facts to know about some claims of the planned coup in Sierra Leone from official sources

On July 29, another claim by a Facebook user named Abraham Larkoh was simultaneously circulated.

The authorities responded two days after the claim got to the social media space.

Police arrest military, police officers, and civilians over subversion of peace

The Sierra Leone police responded first to the claim on July 31, adding that some military officers and police had been apprehended.

In a statement that was carefully worded, Brima Jah, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, said the personnel were arrested because:

“They were working to undermine the peace and tranquillity of the state and unleash violence on the peaceful citizens of Sierra Leone.”

questions on failed coup plot in Sierra Leone

The BBC reported the police statement on its website on August 1. Till that period, only two things were confirmed. They are:

Some military and police personnel have been arrested.

The arrest of the security personnel was not connected to their tribe or region. However, what remains missing are the number of arrested officers and their names. All these led to another question.

