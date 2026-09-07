The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has moved to intervene in the abrupt exit of Uber from Nigeria

The regulator may be asking deeper questions about the exit, which threw many customers off balance in early September

Uber announced its sudden exit from Nigeria on September 1, with September 2 set as the deadline, leaving many to wonder what happened to the world's largest ride-hailing service in the country

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The sudden shutdown of Uber’s operations in Nigeria has taken a new turn, with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) probing whether the ride-hailing company properly addressed its obligations to customers before ending its services.

The investigation could have significant implications for Nigerian riders who had unresolved transactions, unfulfilled services, complaints or other outstanding issues when Uber stopped operating in the country.

Tunji Bello-led FCCPC begins the probe of Uber's exit from Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The FCCPC Chief Executive Officer, Tunji Bello, disclosed the probe in an interview with Bloomberg, saying the commission was examining the circumstances surrounding Uber’s exit, particularly its obligations to consumers.

“We are looking into the manner of their exit, particularly in respect of unfulfilled services to the customers,” Bello said.

What could the FCCPC demand from Uber?

While the FCCPC has not announced any specific remedy, its focus on “unfulfilled services” could potentially lead to demands for affected customers to have outstanding transactions properly resolved.

This could include refunds or other appropriate remedies where customers paid for services that were not delivered, depending on the circumstances of individual cases and the findings of the investigation.

The commission could also examine whether customers with unresolved complaints were given adequate channels to pursue them after Uber ceased operations.

The key issue is whether Uber’s departure relieved the company of its existing consumer obligations. The FCCPC’s investigation suggests that leaving the Nigerian market does not necessarily mean unresolved customer matters simply disappear.

Why the sudden exit matters to riders

Uber announced on September 2 that it was winding down its Nigerian and Ugandan operations with immediate effect.

The company said the decision followed a “thorough review” and stressed that the move was limited to the two markets and would not affect its operations elsewhere in Africa.

The abrupt nature of the announcement means some customers may have had transactions or complaints in progress when the service stopped.

Uber has said its Help Centre would remain available for a limited period to address outstanding issues, giving affected users a channel to seek assistance after the shutdown.

FCCPC may scrutinise how customers were treated

Beyond individual refunds, the investigation could examine whether Uber gave customers sufficient information about the shutdown and what would happen to unresolved matters, according to a report by Punch.

For consumers, this is potentially more important than the company's decision to leave.

A company can decide to discontinue operations, but customers who have already entered into transactions may still have legitimate consumer claims arising from those transactions.

The FCCPC's intervention could therefore establish how companies operating digital platforms are expected to handle consumer obligations when they suddenly withdraw from the Nigerian market.

Uber's exit leaves riders with fewer options

Uber had operated in Nigeria for more than a decade and became one of the country's best-known ride-hailing platforms.

Its departure leaves competitors such as Bolt and inDrive with an opportunity to expand their market share and attract Uber's former drivers and customers, Vanguard reports.

For riders, however, the immediate concern could be whether the reduced number of major platforms eventually affects fares, availability and service choices.

Uber's exit also follows years of disagreements with drivers over fares, commissions and working conditions, with drivers staging protests against the company in 2017, 2023 and 2025.

A bigger test for Nigeria's digital economy

The FCCPC probe could ultimately become bigger than Uber.

As more Nigerians rely on digital platforms for transportation, payments, commerce and other everyday services, regulators face the challenge of ensuring that consumers are protected when companies restructure, suspend services or leave the country.

FCCPC may fine Uber after exiting Nigeria abruptly in early September. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For affected Uber riders, the most immediate question is whether outstanding consumer issues will be resolved.

For the wider digital economy, the investigation could send a broader message: exiting the Nigerian market may not automatically end a company's responsibilities to consumers.

Multinationals that left Nigeria since 2023

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria has witnessed a fresh wave of multinational exits, divestments and operational restructuring since 2023, with some of the world's biggest companies reducing their footprint or abandoning direct operations in the country.

The trend has sparked renewed debate over the cost of doing business in Nigeria, with foreign-exchange shortages, naira volatility, inflation, energy costs and weak consumer purchasing power frequently cited among the pressures confronting companies.

Source: Legit.ng